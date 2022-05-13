ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Green Receives Knee Injury Diagnosis

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago

As the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Miami Heat for their Game 6 matchup on Thursday night, the Sixers lost a key contributor in the opening minutes of the game.

Philadelphia’s starting forward Danny Green was standing in the paint and looking to grab a rebound before Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid accidentally fell on him. Green's knee buckled in the process, and the pain kept him on the floor for a while.

After getting medical attention from team trainers, Green was assisted back to the locker room as he couldn’t put weight down on his leg. Shortly after, the Sixers ruled Green out for the remainder of the matchup as he was dealing with a knee injury.

Green made it back out on the Sixers’ bench before the end of the game, but he was donning street clothes while wearing a large air cast on his left leg. He also had to use crutches. Following the Sixers’ 99-90 loss to Miami, Green was scheduled for an MRI.

Shortly before he got his results, the Sixers veteran addressed the media with a postseason press conference. Green felt confident his injury wouldn’t be too serious, but he admitted that he knew it would be severe when it happened.

“Once it happened, I felt it. I knew I wasn’t able to return to the game,” Green said when recalling the play. “I didn’t realize how serious it was until I tried to put weight on it. It buckled, and I realized it was going to take some time, and I wasn’t going to return to the series if we were to win anyway. But yeah, I heard some sounds that were not comforting.”

Roughly an hour later, Green’s MRI results came back with unfortunate news. According to a team official, Green was diagnosed with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. A team official notes that updates will be provided as appropriate.

Green hoped that he could recover from his injury within a few months and be ready before the 2022-2023 season, but his recovery process could take a long longer than he initially desired.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

