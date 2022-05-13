ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Start is Important, But Second Period is Pivotal in Game 6

By Nicholas Brlansky
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins need to jump out to a good start in Game 6, but the second period may be the deciding frame in this matchup.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are about to embark on a massive task in Game 6, finishing off the New York Rangers without Sidney Crosby.

A lot of "hockey minds" will tell you that how you start is the most important factor in a big playoff game. While they have a point, based on what we've sen so far in this series, the middle frame might determine who walks away with the win.

The Penguins and Rangers have combined to score 22 of the 42 total goals in the second period.

The second period of every game this series has played a major role in the outcome of the games. Beginning back in Game 1, the Penguins were outmatched in the first period as the Rangers stormed them with physicality and an aggressive forecheck. However, with only a one-goal deficit, the Penguins flipped the momentum into their favor with three goals from their top unit to pull into a tie heading into the second intermission.

Even thought the Rangers scored two goals of their own, the momentum built by the Penguins carried them throughout the rest of the game until they eventually won in triple overtime.

Game 2 was the most tamed second period, and it still played a large role as deflection goals by Ryan Strome and Chris Kreider were enough to win the Rangers that game.

In Game 3 the series shifted to Pittsburgh and the Penguins ran away with the game in the first period. After jumping out to a 4-1 lead and dominating in every facet of the game, the Rangers stormed back in the second period to tie the game 4-4.

The Penguins wound up winning the game, but the story of the game was much different than it seemed after the first 20 minutes.

Game 4 was more of the same as the Penguins took a 1-1 tie into the second period before cruising to a five-goal second period. The Rangers didn't even have enough in the tank to make a push in the third period.

Most recently in Game 5, the Rangers were down by two goals, but used a surge of three goals in under three minutes to go from the brink of elimination, to a massive Game 6 in Pittsburgh.

It will still be important for both teams to get out of the gate well in Game 6. The Penguins will look to feed off of the energy of the crowd at PPG Paints Arena to get out to an early lead, and the Rangers will look to do the opposite by silencing the crowd and putting the sense of uneasiness on the shorthanded Pens.

While that will play a major part in the outcome, the adjustments made for the middle frame may be even more important. We've already seen how the second period has effected this series, and tonight will be no different.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Best Lineup Without Sidney Crosby

CBS Sports Host Defends Hit on Sidney Crosby

Penguins Still Have a Path to Victory, Even With Sidney Crosby

Jake Guentzel on Sidney Crosby Injury

Mike Sullivan Has Same Opinion You Do on Sidney Crosby Hit

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

