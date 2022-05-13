Abilene motorcyclist dies from sustained injuries one week after crash

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for choking a child. According to court documents, on December 23, 2021, the defendant, identified as Ronald Ramirez, and another individual went to the 300 block of North Main Street to visit with friends. Ramirez and others were drinking various types of alcohol including beer and liquor. Two individuals were playing with a child when Ramirez pushed the child onto the couch and began choking the child. Ramirez left marks on the child’s neck and caused him to vomit. Ramirez told the other individuals that the…

