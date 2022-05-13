ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police get probationary period, federal oversight closer to ending

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ID0W4_0fdPi0Xz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bArLp_0fdPi0Xz00
Federal Oversight of Oakland Police Department Reduced, But Not Over 01:01

OAKLAND – A judge placed the Oakland Police Department on a one-year probationary period Thursday before he decides whether to release the department from nearly 20 years of federal oversight, court records show.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the order in the case of Delphine Allen et al vs. city of Oakland et al after determining police achieved "substantial compliance" with reforms.

Oakland police must maintain "substantial compliance" for a year to be free of the oversight.

"The good news is that the defendants have achieved substantial compliance, and that the path here has led to tangible improvements in policing in Oakland and to the promise that a culture that understands and supports constitutional policing is taking root," Orrick wrote.

According to a report by the Police Executive Research Forum, a research organization focusing on policing issues, "constitutional policing is legal policing."

Legal policing operates according to the U.S. Constitution, state constitutions, and court decisions that spell out what the Constitution means for policing, the report says.

The case against the city of Oakland stemmed from the actions of a group of police officers known as the Riders. A rookie officer's 2000 complaint against the officers alleged they beat a suspect.

An investigation of four officers uncovered more allegations that the officers planted drugs, falsely arrested suspects, and falsified police reports. That led to formal complaints by 119 victims.

None of the officers were convicted of criminal charges, but all four left the department. One fled the country before he could be tried. The city paid $10.4 million in civil rights claims to the victims.

Oakland police are in compliance with all but one reform, attorney John Burris said in an interview Friday morning. Police are in partial compliance with their consistency of discipline of Black officers.

"This is an extraordinarily important point," Burris said, because an officer's pay and promotion depend on their disciplinary record.

Burris and attorney James Chanin sued the city and Oakland police in 2000 over the alleged police misconduct and have been on the case ever since.

Burris and Chanin took a "holistic approach" in the case, looking at racial profiling and how officers are treated on the inside of the department, Burris said.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Burris said of the potential for the federal oversight to end.

Orrick said the probationary period is "not a free pass," Burris said.

"You have to stay in compliance," Burris said Orrick told police.

Burris said as lawyers, "Our job is not done."

That's clearly the sentiment of the Anti Police-Terror Project, which alleged Friday that racism, corruption and violence remain prevalent in the department.

"A casual chat with almost any Black or Brown Oaklander will reveal how little the Oakland Police Department has 'reformed,'" APTP co-founder Cat Brooks said in a statement. "Federal oversight was never going to keep us safe, and it's both expensive and ineffective."

Brooks added, "Police are only held accountable if there is overwhelming popular and political will demanding accountability. These legal settlements and consent decrees cannot stop police from being police."

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

'This will not be tolerated'; Antioch mayor fed up with weekend sideshows

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) --  Two suspects were in custody after being tracked to Sacramento County following an illegal Antioch weekend sideshow erupted in violence with spectators attacking a patrol car.On Sunday, an irate Mayor Lamar Thorpe posted video of the attack on his Facebook page and didn't mince words."There were two arrests made, several citations and fines issued," Thorpe posted. "Unfortunately, a patrol car that was being occupied by an officer was damaged by bystanders who threw bottles and other objects at the car. This will not be tolerated.""There is an investigation that is moving beyond just those arrested and those individuals will be held accountable."Thorpe also was set to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to update the investigation. A city spokesman said police responded to a sideshow around 10 p.m. at Lone Tree Way and Bluerock Drive. A second sideshow followed at East 18th and A streets.Authorities said two suspects were pursued by California Highway Patrol and finally arrested in Sacramento County. They were transported back to Martinez where they were booked into county jail on suspicion of reckless evading police and assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Criminals Take Over Antioch Streets, California Budget Gone Crazy and Other Stuff

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Burris
Mission Local

24th Street homicide and stabbing

In a violent weekend in the Mission District, a man was killed near 24th Street and Balmy Alley early Saturday morning around 2:20 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. On the same day, another man was stabbed just blocks away at 24th and Mission streets. A 54-year-old man...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man fires gun into air near party

NORTH FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot detection system alerted San Mateo Sheriff’s Deputies about 10 gunshots fired near the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue Saturday night, officials say. Deputies were notified around 9:49 p.m. about the gunfire. Authorities reported to the scene and located a large family party that took place at a […]
SAN MATEO, CA
petapixel.com

SF Police Are Using Autonomous Car Cameras as Surveillance Devices

Driverless vehicles have been tested on public San Francisco streets for several years, but a newly revealed training document shows the cameras that allow them to avoid obstacles are also being used by the police to surveil the public. According to an internal San Francisco Police Department training document obtained...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Racial Profiling
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: May 9-12

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: May 9-12,...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cambodian woman attacked at San Leandro Safeway parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A Cambodian woman who lives in the East Bay said she’s terrified to leave her house after she was attacked in a Safeway parking lot. Pictures show 26-year-old Emily Chhun with a bloody face and broken nose after the May 11 attack outside the store on Washington Avenue in San Leandro.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Daly City Police Activity

Daly City police ask residents to avoid the area of Sullivan Avenue and Washington Street while they investigate a possible shooting Sunday morning. This is a developing story, more details to come.
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Former MMA champ Cain Velasquez denied bail a second time

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A judge has denied bail a second time for former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez, who is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man accused of molesting his relative.Velasquez was in a San Jose courtroom Monday morning for a bail motion hearing that the judge denied.According to a tweet by ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, Velasquez's attorney Mark Geragos said the court's decision was "very disappointing" and "infuriating." The mixed martial arts fighter allegedly attacked sexual assault suspect Harry Goularte during an incident in late February in Morgan Hill. Authorities said Morgan Hill police received word...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen arrested for allegedly possessing a ghost gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers arrested a 16-year-old male in possession of an assault weapon Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:10 p.m., police were conducting proactive patrols in the Area of North Dutton Avenue and El Cerrito Drive. Their patrol stopped when they saw a parked vehicle with suspicious passengers inside […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Donations stolen from Bay Area mosques

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Leaders from Bay Area mosques say someone has stolen donations from inside their houses of worship and they feel targeted by the culprit who knew to go after money given by local Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan."We didn't know until next morning when the brothers came into the mosque, they noticed some of the money was on the floor," said the secretary for the Fiji Jamaat Ul-Islam mosque in South San Francisco. "It's sad that this is happening because we feel like we could help this brother out."Commonly referred to as the Fiji...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy