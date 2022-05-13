ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Hayward scholar trades career in finance for hometown police badge

By Elizabeth Cook
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYLMs_0fdPhbtI00

Hayward scholar trades career in finance for hometown police badge 03:04

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) -- Many Students Rising Above scholars end up in jobs they didn't plan for. Victor Arellano thought he would work in finance until he saw a need in his own hometown. Now he's a police officer in Hayward.

A typical busy day on the beat for Officer Arellano includes traffic stops, property theft investigations, and missing persons' reports. All are duties that fill his patrol time and call sheet.

But it's connecting with the community that Arellano sees as his most important role.

"Finding a way to support people ... being a peace officer was one of the easiest ways I could see to actually support people out on the field," said Arellano." And people I grew up alongside with."

People he grew up with who have known him simply as Victor, a hometown Hayward kid whose immigrant parents came to the U.S. from Mexico searching for the bright future their children would eventually have.

When we first met Arellano, he was a senior at the University of Pennsylvania interning at a management consulting firm and eyeing a career in finance.

"I am doing consulting," he told KPIX 5 back in 2018. "I would like to branch out and see where I best fit, and if I don't like it, well, then there is a ton of other options."

There were life-changing options Arellano had never considered, like his first job out of college as a social worker in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. The experience honed his compassion for others as he saw neighborhood residents battle addiction.

"Right outside our office, we were located on 6th and Mission," he recalled. "It was not uncommon to see people outside shooting up, people living on the streets setting up tents. And it's there for everyone to see."

Everyone may not see the struggle, but Arellano's view of it changed his life. His dream of a future in the financial world lost its luster, and he headed home to Hayward and into his new role.

"A lot of these events can be very traumatic growing up ... even I myself was a victim of robbery as a kid," explained Arellano of his new role and perspective as a police officer. "When I needed help I would call the police ... I have had friends and even family members that grew up with domestic violence, substance abuse ... and even people who have passed away that are very close to me.

"I look at policing as a very fulfilling job," he added. "It helps me redeem and help people who are in distress."

But his beat is also filled with friends, who will always see Officer Arellano as Victor. Future plans include studying law at his dream school, the University of Pennsylvania. But for right now, he's relishing being at home in Hayword.

"They're very proud!," said Arellano about his family and friends. "Obviously they worry because it's a dangerous job but they know that God is with me and on my side. And I have good partners with me, and if they keep me safe, I will do the same for myself and for them."

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area mother / daughter help lead music resurgence in Cambodia

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- A Bay Area mother and daughter are leading the way, as an explosion of new music is coming out of Cambodia after being silenced for years.Laura Mam did not set out to become a Cambodian pop singer-songwriter. But then, the UC Berkeley anthropology graduate grabbed her guitar one day at her San Jose home 12 years ago."I remember thinking, 'I'd really love to see an original music song but I don't know how to write on Khmer,' so I asked, 'Hey, Mom, do you want to write a song together? Do you want to try it?'" Mam...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Private Hillbrook School in Los Gatos expanding to historic San Jose buildings

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) -- Downtown San Jose will soon be getting a new private high school which will be located in two historic buildings. The Hillbrook School has been in Los Gatos for the last 85 years for elementary and middle school students. But the school wanted to expand as a high school and looked all over the Santa Clara Valley for space. It settled on downtown San Jose and two separate, but equally historic buildings for their high school campus of the future."One of the main attractions of this building is all the transportation options. You have...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Hayward, CA
Education
City
Hayward, CA
Local
California Education
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Criminals Take Over Antioch Streets, California Budget Gone Crazy and Other Stuff

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss how City of Antioch leadership has created an environment that is inviting to criminals and side show enthusiasts. While Antioch may claim zero tolerance, we have been down that path before and little has changed. Oakley Police announce cell phone cover of Alexis Gabe has been recovered. 1 dead and 5 injured in California Church Shooting. We talk Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan which includes record surplus. We highlight his inflation budget relief package. Gas prices back above $6 in Contra Costa County. Did you know they are working to lower standards to become a District Attorney Investigator? Meanwhile, what Attorney General Candidates are saying about Smash and Grab crime and organized looting.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal State East Bay revives in-person graduation ceremony

HAYWARD (KPIX) -- After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, students at Cal State University East Bay were finally able to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of in-person graduation.The past two years, graduates were relegated to drive-thru ceremonies. This year was a return to something like "normal.""I'm not a type of person who really cares about this stuff. I did it for my mom," said new graduate Anthony Noriega."We've waiting for this, not only to celebrate his day and his accomplishments but to be here together," said Anthony's mother Vanessa Noriega.The ceremony was a way to recognize the work students put...
HAYWARD, CA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangar One Getting Google-Funded Makeover

After years of discussion, Hangar One, the airship hangar at Moffett Federal Airfield (KNUQ), is being restored. The behemoth building, standing at 200 feet high and 1,133 feet long, is the largest in Santa Clara County and one of the largest freestanding buildings in the world. It was constructed in 1933 to house the USS Macon, a 146-foot tall, 785-foot-long dirigible operated by the U.S. Navy, and was designed with doors on either end that could be drawn back on rails, allowing an aircraft to enter or exit from either direction.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

IN MEMORIAM: Tribute to the Late Rev. Dr. Gillette O. James, Emeritus

Maya Angelou’s iconic poem “When Great Trees Fall” is a reminder of the impact that a person has on the lives of others during their lifetime. Rev. Dr. Gillette O. James, pastor emeritus, Beth Eden Baptist Church was called from labor to reward on April 20, 2022, leaving a huge void in the Bay Area after serving for 46 years as senior pastor. He was an honored senior statesman and distinguished iconic figure.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Kpix
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police ask for public's help with Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police requested the public's help Monday with its investigation into a homicide in the Mission District two days before.On Saturday May 14, officers were called to respond to an assault in the area of 24th and Balmy streets around 2:35 a.m. They arrived to find a man on the ground, unresponsive."Medical personnel rendered aid, however, despite their efforts the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," a SFPD press release stated. Police made no arrests since Saturday in this homicide and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands march in pro-choice rally in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thousands of people marched and rallied in San Francisco in support of reproductive rights and a San Mateo County supervisor issued a statement in favor of pro-choice sanctuaries Saturday.The actions were in response to the leak earlier this month of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.Ever since the leak, activists in the Bay Area have been responding with a variety of actions on both sides of the issue.There have been marches over abortion before -- both pro and con -- but Saturday's was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

One-night count reveals dip in San Francisco's homeless population

SAN FRANCISCO  (CBS SF/AP)  — Mayor London Breed believes San Francisco is 'moving in the right direction' in reducing homelessness after a one-night count found a drop in the number of people living on the streets.The survey found San Francisco's homeless population has dipped slightly in 2022. The Feb. 23 count found 7,754 people living in shelters, vehicles or outdoors, down from 8,035 in 2019 but still more than the nearly 6,900 reported in 2017.  "We have a lot of work to do, but this shows that we are moving in the right direction," Breed said. "The investments we have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Reid Buchanan, Julia Vasquez top field in 2022 Bay to Breakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kansan Reid Buchanan was the overall winner of the 109th annual Bay to Breakers race with a time of 36:09, according to the race website.Buchanan, a 29-year-old professional runner who came in 9th in the 10,000 meter race at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Track & Field and earned silver in the 10,000 meter race at the 2019 PanAm Games, won the first Bay to Breakers held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the race the past two years.Buchanan averaged 4:51 per mile and bested the next male runners -- Eritrean long-distance runner Emanuel Tikue  -- by 48 seconds.  Hometown racer Julia Vasquez had the fastest time among women in Sunday morning's race, coming in at 42:04, with an average mile speed of 5:38. She finished just eight seconds ahead of the second-place women's finisher Maya Weigel of Los Altos.The morning 12 K race, starting near the Embarcadero and finishing at the Great Highway, was run under cool, foggy conditions.  Official results and photos can be found at the Bay to Breakers website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Human remains found along rail tracks on southside of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  San Francisco police said Monday they are investigating the discovery of human remains on rail tracks along the south side of the city.Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to police. The cause of death was under investigation. No other information was immediately available from police. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy