Police release surveillance video of sexual assault suspect after multiple attacks in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Police are continuing to search for a man who has attacked several college students in Providence. A new video of the suspect was released Friday.

In the video, you can see the suspect carrying a tiki torch as he wanders through a parking lot. It was taken near the scene of a May 3 attack where a college student was sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect wore numerous different outfits on the night of the attack, walked in a pigeon-toed manner, and spoke with a Rhode Island, Boston, or New England accent. He is a light-skinned man, approximately 5’8”-5’10” and about 160 pounds. He is believed to be in his late 20s to late 30s.

Last week, Jill Miele, a Johnson and Wales University student from Wilmington, said she was home alone earlier this month when her third-floor Providence apartment was broken into. She had locked her doors and wasn’t attacked — but it left her and her roommates rattled.

At least two other women have reported being attacked in the past couple of weeks.

Anyone with information should call Providence Police Detective Sherman at 401-340-8920 or Detective Sergeant Muriel at 401-641-6646.