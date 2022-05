KEARNEY — The Bulldogs hosted the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Saturday, May 14. Kearney came away with the sweep in the team titles division as the boys won with 160.5 points and the girls won with 219 points. The top four finishers in each competition earned the right to move on to next week’s sectional round.

