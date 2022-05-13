Officials recommend boaters plan ahead for watercraft inspections at Bear Lake due to worker shortage

As boating season approaches, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending boaters plan ahead for aquatic invasive species inspections before making a splash at Bear Lake or Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

According to a news release from the DWR on Monday, options for boat decontamination and inspection may be limited due to a shortage of seasonal workers this year. As a result, those visiting the Laketown side of Bear Lake and Flaming Gorge Reservoir are being encouraged to have their boats inspected at the Evanston Port of Entry AIS Mandatory Inspection Station.

For Bear Lake, other inspection stations are located at the Bear Lake Overlook in Garden City, the main Marina and Rendezvous Beach. There are other locations on the east side of the lake as well. But according to the release, these locations may have longer lines and limited availability due to the shortage of available workers.

DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Sgt. Krystal Tucker said in the release that Wyoming’s invasive species inspections are valid in the state of Utah. For more information on the Evanston Port of Entry including operating hours, please visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also has another inspection station on Highway 530 at the turn-off to the Anvil Draw boat launch.

In Utah, inspection and decontamination stations largely check for Quagga and Zebra Mussels — invasive species that are currently bound to Lake Powell, but threaten bodies of water in the state. According to the DWR, it would cost millions of dollars in maintenance if the mussels entered Utah’s water delivery systems. Christened a “skiff-transmitted disease,” boaters are encouraged to thwart the spread of invasive species by cleaning, draining and drying watercrafts appropriately.

For more information on boater requirements, including a mandatory education course and fee payment information, visit the STD of the Sea website.