Baby formula shortage reveals Republican sentiment on migrant babies

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Happy Friday! Here's what we have today:

By Rex Huppke

The baby formula shortage has led a number of Republicans to demonstrate their deep and abiding concern for the smallest among us, unless the "smallest" in question are ones Republicans don't want among us.

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, for example, tenderly tweeted Thursday: “Baby formula should go to Americans before illegals. This should not have to be said.”

Also not having to be said, apparently, is that undocumented children in U.S. care, by law, have to be fed. That and the whole "not feeding a baby is kind of wrong" thing, which in Nehls' mind must be morally negotiable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiNaJ_0fdPdgsP00
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG101 Eric Gay, AP

Why my front porch is my summer sanctuary

By Connie Schultz

Earlier this week, I did something I haven’t been able to do since August. I poured steaming coffee into one of my favorite mugs, pulled the lapels of my bathrobe a little tighter and headed straight to the front porch, where I spent the first full hour of my Wednesday morning.

The semester had finally come to end, and I had nowhere to go. No quick swipe through digital headlines, no 45-minute drive to campus. Instead, I settled into the weathered rocker, armed with a blue Pilot V Razor Point pen, a small notebook and the stack of newspapers that landed before dawn on our doormat. Coffee is for waking up. The pen is for marking up. Newsprint always brings out the opinion writer in me.

Ten minutes into my reading, I heard a friendly “Hi there,” and lowered the paper. It was one of our neighbors who walks every morning, no matter the weather, and knows my schedule because she’s observant that way.

Why is baby formula hard to find? Let's fix it first then find blame.

By Carli Pierson

Before my first daughter was born I did everything right: I got the right books; had the lactation consultant come to teach me how to hand express the colostrum (the first milk), how to get her to latch on with minimal difficulty, how to eat in order to maximize my milk production. I listened to YouTube meditations and did pregnant-lady yoga to increase my milk supply and have an "easy" birth.

As a pregnant woman, I was also hypervigilant about how other moms (and how many) were breastfeeding their children of varying ages, and all seemingly without difficulty. The stories I heard supported my ideas of what postpartum life was like. My own mother told me she had breastfeed me for three months without problems. My aunt said she found breastfeeding so easy that both she and the baby (my cousin) would "fall asleep at the boob." My sister-in-laws argued about who has breastfed longer, and the middle sister-in-law won, with six months of straight "chi-chi."

It absolutely never occurred to me that I might not be able to breastfeed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby formula shortage reveals Republican sentiment on migrant babies

Comments / 159

Funny Thing
2d ago

If all our politicians in the United States were actually working for the Americans. The Democrats should definitely believe the same. The truth is in the pudding. Vote Republican !

Reply(14)
130
Cjddaf
2d ago

Obviously this author does not need formula or understand the need to care for one's own family first lest you not be here to help care for others. It is amazing how some laws are so supposedly set in stone to a lefty while others should simply be ignored.

Reply(1)
53
Chris Cross Applesauce
2d ago

Some Americans are feeling abandoned. They work and pay taxes but don’t see things getting done. Nothing is worst than a parent feeling helpless in taking care of their child. This expression needs to be seen for what it means. I am sure at this moment both Democrat and Republican parents are feeling the same. If not then per this author then all the Democrat parents should be willing to forgo formula to Republican parents. In truth there is not a single parent that doesn’t want to protect and feed children. There is no reason this issue should have gone this far. There needs to be more accountability and foresight with our government!

Reply
48
#Republicans#Baby Formula#Black People#Americans#Ap Photo#Org
