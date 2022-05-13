Baby formula shortage reveals Republican sentiment on migrant babies

Happy Friday! Here's what we have today:

By Rex Huppke

The baby formula shortage has led a number of Republicans to demonstrate their deep and abiding concern for the smallest among us, unless the "smallest" in question are ones Republicans don't want among us.

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls, for example, tenderly tweeted Thursday: “Baby formula should go to Americans before illegals. This should not have to be said.”

Also not having to be said, apparently, is that undocumented children in U.S. care, by law, have to be fed. That and the whole "not feeding a baby is kind of wrong" thing, which in Nehls' mind must be morally negotiable.

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG101 Eric Gay, AP

By Connie Schultz

Earlier this week, I did something I haven’t been able to do since August. I poured steaming coffee into one of my favorite mugs, pulled the lapels of my bathrobe a little tighter and headed straight to the front porch, where I spent the first full hour of my Wednesday morning.

The semester had finally come to end, and I had nowhere to go. No quick swipe through digital headlines, no 45-minute drive to campus. Instead, I settled into the weathered rocker, armed with a blue Pilot V Razor Point pen, a small notebook and the stack of newspapers that landed before dawn on our doormat. Coffee is for waking up. The pen is for marking up. Newsprint always brings out the opinion writer in me.

Ten minutes into my reading, I heard a friendly “Hi there,” and lowered the paper. It was one of our neighbors who walks every morning, no matter the weather, and knows my schedule because she’s observant that way.

By Carli Pierson

Before my first daughter was born I did everything right: I got the right books; had the lactation consultant come to teach me how to hand express the colostrum (the first milk), how to get her to latch on with minimal difficulty, how to eat in order to maximize my milk production. I listened to YouTube meditations and did pregnant-lady yoga to increase my milk supply and have an "easy" birth.

As a pregnant woman, I was also hypervigilant about how other moms (and how many) were breastfeeding their children of varying ages, and all seemingly without difficulty. The stories I heard supported my ideas of what postpartum life was like. My own mother told me she had breastfeed me for three months without problems. My aunt said she found breastfeeding so easy that both she and the baby (my cousin) would "fall asleep at the boob." My sister-in-laws argued about who has breastfed longer, and the middle sister-in-law won, with six months of straight "chi-chi."

It absolutely never occurred to me that I might not be able to breastfeed.

