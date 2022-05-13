ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox cancels 'Our Kind of People,' 'Pivoting'; ABC saves 'bubble' show 'A Million Little Things'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
The drama "Our Kind of People" and the comedy "Pivoting" have been canceled and will not be returning to Fox, the network announced Friday.

"Our Kind of People" starred Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn, a single mother who uproots her family to a vineyard community to clear her family name. The drama wrapped its first season in January.

"Pivoting" starred Ginnifer Goodwin , Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe as three friends who shake up their lives following the death of a friend. A midseason replacement, "Pivoting" also lasted one season.

ABC on Friday announced the renewals of all five of its on-the-fence "bubble" shows.

"A Million Little Things" and "The Conners" will return for fifth seasons, while sitcom "Home Economics" and drama  "Big Sky" will be back for their third and the remake of "The Wonder Years" returns for a second, though without producer, director and 1980s cast member Fred Savage.

Results are in: 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'A Million Little Things' top 25th annual Save Our Shows poll

"Million," the soapy drama following a group of friends, initially in the aftermath of a close friend's death, placed second among voters in USA TODAY's 25th annual Save Our Shows poll.

The drama series "Big Sky," following the crime-solving exploits of private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), ranked high in the "Save Our Shows" poll with 30% support.

Fred Savage fired: 'Wonder Years' director, producer fired after misconduct investigation

ABC ordered three new series Friday, including "The Rookie: Feds," starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The drama spin-off was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie."

Gina Rodriguez will star in the comedy "Not Dead Yet," which follows a broke, single woman who restarts her life with a new career writing obituaries. The third new network series is the drama "Alaska," from executive producer and screenwriter Tom McCarthy, the director of the Oscar-winning film "Spotlight." Hilary Swank stars as a disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile Manhattan job to join a metro newspaper in Alaska.

ABC also renewed five unscripted shows:  "American Idol," "America's Funniest Home Videos," "Shark Tank," "The Bachelor" and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

Casualties: The girls rap group drama "Queens," starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Valazquez, along with the generation-spanning drama "The Promised Land." Both were canceled after one season.

"Black-ish" ended its run after eight seasons in April.  The renewals came ahead of Tuesday's announcement of ABC's fall plans to advertisers.

On Thursday, CBS canceled its remake of drama "Magnum, P.I," which led the Save Our Shows poll, after four seasons.

Broadcast TV's most-watched network also waved the white flag for two Chuck Lorre comedies: "United States of Al," about a Marine vet (Parker Young) and his unit's Afghani interpreter (Adhir Kalyan), and "B Positive," starring Annaleigh Ashford as a kidney donor to Thomas Middleditch.

Medical drama “Good Sam” was canceled after one season, as expected, along with Pete Holmes comedy “How We Roll,” which premiered in March.

At NBC, "Young Rock," the comedy inspired by the life of wrestler-turned-action-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will be back for a third season.

CW will serve more of its drama "All American: Homecoming," but canceled seven more series, including "Legacies," "Charmed" and "Dynasty."

Contributing: Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fox cancels 'Our Kind of People,' 'Pivoting'; ABC saves 'bubble' show 'A Million Little Things'

