ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hampton Social, Bar Siena among new dining options planned for O’Hare, plus expanded gateside delivery

By Sarah Freishtat, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDwYj_0fdPdQhf00
International passengers wait in a check-in line in Terminal 5 of O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on May 20, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Travelers at O’Hare International Airport will likely soon have more dining and shopping options, and could get food delivered to more gates at the airport.

Eight new concessions proposed for Terminals 3 and 5 got the go-ahead from the City Council’s Aviation Committee Friday, including a local coffee shop and restaurants, a local apparel store and a new grab-and-go market. The committee also OK’d expanding gateside ordering into Terminals 1, 2 and 3, which would allow travelers to order food or merchandise ahead of time and pick it up or have it brought to their gate, potentially for a fee.

That means those traveling out of Terminal 5, which is undergoing renovations and an expansion, could soon purchase food and drinks from Sparrow Coffee or The Hampton Social.

Lincoln Park burger shop Butcher and the Burger and West Loop restaurant Bar Siena could also become options for travelers. So could a grab-and-go store, FarmAir’s Market and Six Points Market, expected to sell travel necessities, snacks and souvenirs and include a Metropolis Coffee.

And BLVD & Branch is set to sell souvenirs and flight necessities in a location that will include an InMotion electronics store.

Travelers in Terminal 3, currently home to American Airlines and other carriers, could soon see ChiBoys, a Chicago-themed clothing line that was first sold at festivals and then on a T-shirt truck before the owner opened a store in Bucktown.

The changes come as O’Hare is undergoing an $8.5 billion overhaul that will eventually include replacing Terminal 2 with a new Global Terminal and two satellite concourses.

It also includes a major $1 billion revamp of Terminal 5 that is adding 350,000 square feet and 10 gates and modernizing other features. The terminal will reopen in phases through 2023, and Delta Air Lines is expected to move from Terminal 2 into the west side of the new Terminal 5 later this year.

The addition of new dining and shopping options follows years in which the COVID-19 pandemic, stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions kept airports largely empty and many concessions closed . Even as travelers returned, airport shops in some cases stayed closed as concessionaires struggled to hire back workers.

By fall 2021, the Chicago Department of Aviation said the majority of shops at O’Hare and Midway Airport had reopened .

As travelers return , more dining and shopping options for O’Hare could be on the way. The aviation department is still reviewing additional potential concessions operators for Terminal 3, and an existing operator in Terminal 5 is looking to bring new restaurants or stores, officials told aldermen Friday.

But first up are the eight proposed restaurants and bars plus expanded gateside ordering. If those receive full City Council approval, they could open as soon as the end of the year, when the new Terminal 5 gates are scheduled to open, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The new restaurants and stores will have 10-year leases. Sparrow Coffee and Butcher and the Burger would be operated by airport concessionaire HMSHost, while Marshall Retail Group will operate BLVD & Branch, ChiBoys and Six Points Market. Chicago Hospitality Partners will run Hampton Social, Bar Siena and FarmAir’s Market.

The gateside ordering platform, managed by a joint venture called Grab Chicago, will have a three-year lease at the airport. Chicago Department of Aviation officials billed gateside ordering as a benefit for travelers who want to order while they’re riding the Blue Line to the airport or waiting in line at security, or for parents of young children who can’t easily make their way through the airport.

Mobile ordering and delivery is already available at Midway, and ordering for pickup is available in Terminal 5. The new platform will expand delivery across O’Hare.

The new concessions include entities run by socially or economically disadvantaged people as part of the federal Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

New vending machines have also recently been added to the airport, offering travelers low-contact, 24-hour options to purchase prepared foods and drinks, personal supplies and toys. Among the items available are cupcakes, popcorn, cosmetics, electronics, Legos and baby products.

sfreishtat@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
swmichigandining.com

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen

We started a tradition with my bachelor party in 2009. I didn’t want to do any of the traditional bachelor party crap. I just wanted to go to a baseball game. We got all of my groomsmen and my dad, ordered wings for a tailgate, and watched the Boston Red Sox beat the White Sox at US Cellular Field.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken…with a Side of Mild Sauce

Driving by Puree’s last winter, I spotted the sign “Mild Sauce” in the window facing Lake Street. Mild sauce, like giardiniera, is a Chicago original condiment, and I’d never seen it offered in Oak Park. When I went back to Puree’s, however, it was closed for good, and the signs on the windows announced the arrival of Harold’s Shrimp and Chicken.
OAK PARK, IL
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
choosechicago.com

Pick your adventure at The Forge: Lemont Quarries

Thrill seekers will want to make tracks to The Forge: Lemont Quarries, one of the largest outdoor adventure parks in the world. The year-round, 300-acre park is located 22 miles southwest of downtown Chicago in historic Lemont. Open to visitors of all ages and abilities, The Forge features the three tallest ropes towers in the world, the longest and tallest ziplines in the tri-state area, BMX and mountain biking trails, a dedicated kids adventure zone, and lots more. Get ready to tackle the largest outdoor adventure course in North America!
LEMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Seandell Holliday, 16, had a goal of living to 21 but was fatally shot at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mom of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed during chaos at Millennium Park Saturday night says he was a very intelligent young man whose life was cut too short. She said her son, Seandell Holliday, fixed computers and cell phones. He was part of a large group gathered at Millennium Park Saturday night. Seandell, a freshman at Gary Comer High School, joined a program to keep young men out of violence last year. It's called Champs Mentoring. Vondale Singleton started the program and said Seandell had a bright future ahead of him. "My heart dropped because this is...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare Airport#Midway Airport#Bar Siena#O Hare#Tns Travelers#Sparrow Coffee#The Hampton Social#Lincoln Park#Butcher#Burger#West Loop#Farmair#Metropolis Coffee#Blvd Branch#Inmotion#Chiboys
Q985

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

16 Old-School Restaurants in Chicago for a Classic Night Out

Once upon a time, in those Medieval days before Michelin Stars and James Beard galas, Chicago was stereotyped as a meat-and-potatoes town, infamous for its stockyards (thanks, Upton Sinclair) and enough meat-processing plants to earn it the eerie nickname of “hog butcher to the world.” Things have evolved significantly in the past hundred or so years, though. Sure, the Midwestern metropolis still loves its meat and potatoes, but sometimes they come in the form of hot dogs with crinkle-cut fries, or Reuben sandwiches with latkes, or a 38-ounce dry-aged tomahawk rib-eye with rosemary-roasted spuds.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
CBS Chicago

Mars Wrigley recalls several gummy candies after customer complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago-based company is recalling several of its products. Mars Wrigley U.S. is voluntarily recalling several gummy candies including Skittles, Starburst, and Lifesavers saying there could be a thin metal strand inside the candies -- or loose in the bags.The recall comes after customer complaints.The company says if you have questions to visit www.mars.com.Mars Wrigley says it's not aware of any illnesses or injuries caused by the metal strands. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy