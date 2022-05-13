ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Xscape And SWV’s Limited Series Headed To Bravo This Winter

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

During Mother Day’s weekend 2021, the ladies of Xscape and SWV went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle celebrating the legacy of ’90s R&B. Maintaining that momentum, the women are headed to Bravo to reunite once again in preparation “for a show that promises to reignite their music careers.”

Tentatively titled, XSCAPE/SWV, the Mona Scott-Young/Monami production was described via Deadline as a high-stakes limited series that will reveal how much is at stake for LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George, and LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons as they navigate varying stages of their lives, both personally and professionally.

More from VIBE.com

Just recently, Xscape reunited onstage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit on Saturday, May 7. The quartet each wearing different colored vibrant, monochromatic ensembles ran through their timeless hits, “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin’ It,” and “My Little Secret” with their mics on and choreography in full effect. Also, during their set, they brought their mothers onstage to honor them with special plaques, bouquets of flowers, and an intimate rendition of “Understanding.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

The multi-part reality series was greenlit on Thursday (May 12) and is set to premiere this Winter. Additional details have yet to be announced.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

2Pac And Afeni Shakur ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries Releases Teaser: Watch

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Mother’s Day this past Sunday (May 8), FX unveiled its first glimpse of the new docuseries titled Dear Mama, which examines the relationship between late rap icon Tupac Shakur and his late mother, Afeni Shakur. Inspired by his classic 1995 single honoring Afeni, Dear Mama will include five parts and premiere this fall on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Afeni can be heard narrating the teaser, in which she speaks on her style of parenting while raising Pac. “It was my responsibility to teach...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Plan B” And “Sweetest Pie” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Rap star Megan Thee Stallion sent the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena into a frenzy during her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday evening (May 15). Ripping through her recent hits “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” the Houston-bred hottie delivered one of the more engaging sets of the night, commanding the stage with a presence reflective of her demeanor on wax. Beginning her performance with her most recent release, “Plan B,” Meg took the stage dressed in a black one-piece outfit and matching boots, standing stoically while delivering her man-eating bars...
MUSIC
Vibe

Travis Scott Performs “Mafia” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Travis Scott gave his second performance of the year at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15), which also marked his first televised set since the fallout from the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021. In a performance of his 2021 single, “Mafia,” that was aired during the show, Scott is captured on a set that gives wintry vibes, wearing a white thermal and beige bottoms while donning shades. Garnering a warm reception from the crowd of attendees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Travis’ performance at the 2022 Billboard Music...
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Tamika Scott
Person
Mary J Blige
Vibe

Janelle Monáe To Portray Josephine Baker In ‘De La Resistance’ TV Series

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monáe is adding to her on-screen resume. The multitalented star has been tasked with portraying historic African American performer and activist Josephine Baker in an upcoming television series. Exclusively reported by Deadline, the “Django Jane” lyricist will star in the program De La Resistance from entertainment company A24. According to the report, the drama series is set to focus on Baker’s time as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance helping defeat the Nazis, as well as her experience as one of the world’s most iconic, talented, and glamorous entertainers.More from VIBE.com'Red...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Limited Series#Easter#Swv#Xscape Swv#Latocha Scott Bivens#Bebe Cece Winans
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Vibe

Taraji P. Henson To Host 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. As the news of the 2022 BET Awards was announced, it was also revealed that Taraji P. Henson will return to host the “culture’s biggest night,” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” the Empire actress shared in a statement. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Rumored To Be Working On New Album To Be Released In 2022

Click here to read the full article. With nearly five years having passed since the release of his last studio album, 4:44, in 2017, it appears that Jay-Z is currently in the process of creating its follow-up. The rapper and mogul has reportedly been hitting the studio with longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz, whom he has also been rumored to be working on a collaborative album with since January of last year. Swizz recently fueled further speculation that he and Hov were working in tandem by posting a photo of Jay, O.G. Juan, and himself boarding a private jet. More...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy