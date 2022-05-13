ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gallery: Steelers Rookies Hit Field for First Time

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies (and Rico Bussey) hit the field for Day 1 of minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookies hit the field for the first time in their NFL careers, attending 2022 Rookie Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers had 51 players attend Day 1 of practice in the South Side. Of which, they had all seven of their draft picks, 10 undrafted free agent signings and plenty of tryouts on sight.

Check out the sites from the first NFL practice for players like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Connor Heyward and plenty of others.

The Steelers return for Day 2 of tomorrow and will round-out Rookie Minicamp this weekend before preparing for OTAs.

Comments / 3

