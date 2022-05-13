ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made After Arden-Arcade Stabbing Leaves Man, 53, Dead

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a suspect after a man was found apparently stabbed to death in Arden-Arcade.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Rowena Way after a caller reported finding someone apparently dead on the floor of a home.

At the scene, deputies found the victim – later identified as 53-year-old Dan Richard O’Riordan – had been stabbed at least once. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies arrested the suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Dwayne Grant, just blocks away from the home. Grant was booked into jail and is facing a charge of homicide.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.

IN THIS ARTICLE
