Sixers forward Danny Green has torn ACL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxAUT_0fdPcW6e00

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green sustained a torn left ACL during Thursday’s season-ending loss to the Miami Heat, The Athletic reported Friday.

Green, who turns 35 next month, had to be carried to the locker room after a first-quarter collision with teammate Joel Embiid.

Green finished with three points and one steal in three minutes. Philadelphia lost the game, 99-90, and the series, 4-2, as top-seeded Miami advanced to the Eastern Conference finals.

Green averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 21.8 minutes in 62 games (28 starts) in 2021-22, his second season in Philadelphia and 13th season in the NBA.

The three-time NBA champion has career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 819 games (709 starts) for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10), San Antonio Spurs (2010-18), Toronto Raptors (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2019-20) and the 76ers. He is a 39.9-percent shooter from 3-point range for his career.

Green signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Sixers in May 2021. The second season of that contract in 2022-23 is non-guaranteed.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

