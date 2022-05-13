ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis slams decision allowing Xcel Energy to recoup $509 million

By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
Gov. Jared Polis addresses the crowd at the Denver Metro Chamber's State of the State event Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center.  Courtesy of InSync Photography + Design/Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday expressed frustration after an an administrative law judge ruled Xcel Energy could recoup from customers some $500 million to cover natural gas costs stemming from a February 2021 winter storm.

In a statement, Polis slammed the decision, noting "extra costs could have been avoided by better early warning systems for consumers to voluntarily reduce energy usage."

"This ruling acknowledges that Xcel did not properly prepare or warn Coloradans ahead of the storm, yet consumers are now literally forced to pay the price," he said. "This is another example of why it is so important that we continue to move away from natural gas to avoid these types of unpredictable price spikes in the future, and I urge the PUC to establish specific actions to take regarding voluntary usage reductions prior to imposition of any extraordinary fees for future events."

Added Polis: "Colorado consumers fared better than Texas consumers from the events in February 2021, but it really is unfair that Coloradans are paying any price. We are taking bold steps to help Colorado consumers and avoid any future surcharges like this by investing in wind and solar energy, and helping Coloradans move to use of high efficiency electric heat pumps for heating their homes, so that Coloradans are not beholden to the unpredictable price spikes of a globally traded commodity.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Denver Gazette

Teller County requests statewide fire emergency decree from Gov. Polis

Teller County is asking Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide wildfire emergency, according to a Monday news release from the county. The Board of County Commissioners cited the High Park fire and other recent wildfires around Colorado in its request for the declaration, which would allow the state to access emergency funds and allocate additional resources in support of current and future firefighting efforts.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

SONDERMANN | Jared Polis – altruist or cynic?

What do you call it when a high public official accuses those who criticize his ultimately cynical move of cynicism?. For this Jewish columnist and speaking of Colorado’s Jewish governor, I would go with the Yiddish word: chutzpah. Last month on Colorado Public Radio, responding to those who contend...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Legislative session ends with good results

A recent Colorado Politics article does an excellent job of summarizing the end of the Colorado state legislature’s session for this year. The idea of a limited number of days in a legislative session is an interesting one to a guy like me, a political scientist who mostly focused on national-level politics during my academic career. Given that the US congress is a full-time kind of creature, it seemed odd to me that so many states limit the time their legislators can sit in session.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Fentanyl bill may do more harm than good

It would be great if Colorado could rehab its way out of the fentanyl crisis, which kills more people ages 18-45 than any other cause — guns, car crashes, heart disease, cancer, etc. We cannot rehab our way out because fentanyl is so deadly in small doses that few of its victims will be identified as users or addicts in time to save them from death.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Here's what the legislature's newly passed fentanyl legislation would do

Two months after it was introduced, House Bill 1326 – officially dubbed the Fentanyl Accountability And Prevention Act – squeaked out of the legislature at the last minute Wednesday night. It wound through two House and two Senate committees and a conference committee, became the subject of scores of amendments and was one of the most controversial bills of the session.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

