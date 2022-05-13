Unofficial Election Results for Greenbrier County
Less than 25 percent of registered voters in Greenbrier County participated in the primary election, held Tuesday, May 10. Of the 21,795 registered voters, only 5,330 cast votes. Here are the unofficial primary election results.
Nonpartisan Board of Education
Three elected: Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt, 2,714; Paula Sanford-Dunford, 1,623; Andrew Perry Utterback, 1,537.
Other candidates: Hazel Flanagan Reed, 1,501; Preston Zopp, 1,494; Kay Smith, 1,305; Derek S. McDaniel, 857; Davina Ruth Agee, 951; write-in, 9.
Conservation District Supervisor: Gary L. Truex, 3,706; write-in, 4.
REPUBLICAN
U.S. House of Representatives 1st District
Carol Miller, 2,215; James Edwin Houser, 378; Scott Fuller, 135; Kent Stevens,75; Zane Lawhorn, 278.
State Senator 10th District
Vince Deeds, 2,278; Thomas Perkins, 363; Mike Steadham, 570.
Rep For House of Delegates 46th District
Mike Honaker, 882; Mark Alan Robinson, 144; Karen G. McCoy, 328.
Rep for House of Delegates 47th District
Todd Longanacre, 1,431.
Rep for House of Delegates 48th District
Caleb L. Hanna, 55.
State Executive Committee 10th District Female
Two elected: Sue McKinney, 1,960; Marie M. Lewis, 1,541.
Other candidates: Allison Rae Taylor, 360; Paula Hephner, 459; write-in, 10.
State Executive Committee 10th District Male
Two elected: Trey Ewing, 2,005; Jack Woodrum, 1,165.
Other candidates: Austin Haynes, 294; Caleb L. Hanna, 524; Marshall Hephner, 253; write-in, 9.
Circuit Clerk
Jamie L. Baker, 2,366.
County Commissioner
Blaine Phillips, 2,345.
County Clerk
Robin Yates Loudermilk, 2,744.
Congressional Executive Committee D1 Female
Marie M. Lewis, 2,180; write-in, 23.
Congressional Executive Committee D1 Male
Trey Ewing, 2,512; write-in, 7.
Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Female
Marie M. Lewis, 2,232; write-in, 19.
Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Male
James W. “Jim” Childers, 1,764; Trey Ewing, 1,213; write-in, 6.
Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Female
Marie M. Lewis, 973; write-in, 13.
Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Male
James W. “Jim” Childers, 711; Trey Ewing, 585; write-in, 13.
County Executive Committee Central Female
Two elected: Sue McKinney, 504, and Debra Bowman, 477.
Other candidates: Allissa Arbaugh, 286; Gloria June Brdlick, 214; write-in, 2.
County Exec Committee Central Male
Two elected: James W “Jim” Childers, 604; J.L. “Danny” Campbell, 369.
Other candidates: Doug McKinney, 332; Frank W. Tuckwiller, 344; write-in, 3.
County Executive Committee Eastern Female
Two elected: Marie M. Lewis, 543; Sharon Waid McCallister, 442.
County Executive Committee Eastern Male
Two elected: Ben Anderson, 665; Trey Ewing, 457;
Other candidates: John McCutcheon, 378; write-in, 2.
County Executive Committee Western Female
Two elected: Veronica A. Bishop, 717; Linda C. Spencer, 527.
Write-in, 2.
County Executive Committee Western Male
Two elected: John Wyatt, 603; Steven L. Dunford, 598.
Other candidate: Russell “Russ” King, 270.
DEMOCRAT
U.S. House of Representatives 1st District
Lacy Watson, 1,366.
State Senator 10th District
Stephen Baldwin, 1,822.
House of Delegates 46th District
Paul S. Detch, 483 (winner); Joe Holt; 241.
House of Delegates 47th District
Heather Hill, 641.
House of Delegates 48th District
Eric Henson Sebert, 28.
State Executive Committee 10th District Female
Two elected: Diane L. Browning, 1,383; Debbie Phillips Weikle, 1,094;
Other candidates: Margaret Anne Staggers, 324; Selina Vickers, 126; write-in, 5.
State Executive Committee 10th District Male
Two elected: Damie Spencer, 1,389; Sam Brown Petsonk, 446.
Other candidates: Curtis Shaver, 360; Joe Aucremanne, 357; write-in, 2.
Circuit Clerk
Louvonne Legg Arbuckle, 1,575.
County Commissioner
DeEtta King Hunter, 1,373.
County Clerk
Kayla M. McCoy, 1,518.
Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Female
Sarah Umberger, 1,548.
Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Male
Brad Tuckwiller, 1,509.
Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Female
Sarah Umberger, 638.
County Executive Committee Central Female
Two elected: Sarah Umberger, 578; and Vicki Dove, 522.
County Executive Committee Central Male
Two elected: Brad Tuckwiller, 596; Paul Detch, 557.
Write-in, 2.
County Executive Committee Eastern Female
Two elected: Karen Lobban, 418; write-in, 6.
County Executive Committee Eastern Male
Two elected: Paul Jacoby, 408; write-in, 6.
County Executive Committee Western Female
Two elected: Kathy H. Martin, 421; Diane L. Browning, 320.
