Unofficial Election Results for Greenbrier County

Less than 25 percent of registered voters in Greenbrier County participated in the primary election, held Tuesday, May 10. Of the 21,795 registered voters, only 5,330 cast votes. Here are the unofficial primary election results.

Nonpartisan Board of Education

Three elected: Jeanie Porterfield Wyatt, 2,714; Paula Sanford-Dunford, 1,623; Andrew Perry Utterback, 1,537.

Other candidates: Hazel Flanagan Reed, 1,501; Preston Zopp, 1,494; Kay Smith, 1,305; Derek S. McDaniel, 857; Davina Ruth Agee, 951; write-in, 9.

Conservation District Supervisor: Gary L. Truex, 3,706; write-in, 4.

REPUBLICAN

U.S. House of Representatives 1st District

Carol Miller, 2,215; James Edwin Houser, 378; Scott Fuller, 135; Kent Stevens,75; Zane Lawhorn, 278.

State Senator 10th District

Vince Deeds, 2,278; Thomas Perkins, 363; Mike Steadham, 570.

Rep For House of Delegates 46th District

Mike Honaker, 882; Mark Alan Robinson, 144; Karen G. McCoy, 328.

Rep for House of Delegates 47th District

Todd Longanacre, 1,431.

Rep for House of Delegates 48th District

Caleb L. Hanna, 55.

State Executive Committee 10th District Female

Two elected: Sue McKinney, 1,960; Marie M. Lewis, 1,541.

Other candidates: Allison Rae Taylor, 360; Paula Hephner, 459; write-in, 10.

State Executive Committee 10th District Male

Two elected: Trey Ewing, 2,005; Jack Woodrum, 1,165.

Other candidates: Austin Haynes, 294; Caleb L. Hanna, 524; Marshall Hephner, 253; write-in, 9.

Circuit Clerk

Jamie L. Baker, 2,366.

County Commissioner

Blaine Phillips, 2,345.

County Clerk

Robin Yates Loudermilk, 2,744.

Congressional Executive Committee D1 Female

Marie M. Lewis, 2,180; write-in, 23.

Congressional Executive Committee D1 Male

Trey Ewing, 2,512; write-in, 7.

Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Female

Marie M. Lewis, 2,232; write-in, 19.

Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Male

James W. “Jim” Childers, 1,764; Trey Ewing, 1,213; write-in, 6.

Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Female

Marie M. Lewis, 973; write-in, 13.

Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Male

James W. “Jim” Childers, 711; Trey Ewing, 585; write-in, 13.

County Executive Committee Central Female

Two elected: Sue McKinney, 504, and Debra Bowman, 477.

Other candidates: Allissa Arbaugh, 286; Gloria June Brdlick, 214; write-in, 2.

County Exec Committee Central Male

Two elected: James W “Jim” Childers, 604; J.L. “Danny” Campbell, 369.

Other candidates: Doug McKinney, 332; Frank W. Tuckwiller, 344; write-in, 3.

County Executive Committee Eastern Female

Two elected: Marie M. Lewis, 543; Sharon Waid McCallister, 442.

County Executive Committee Eastern Male

Two elected: Ben Anderson, 665; Trey Ewing, 457;

Other candidates: John McCutcheon, 378; write-in, 2.

County Executive Committee Western Female

Two elected: Veronica A. Bishop, 717; Linda C. Spencer, 527.

Write-in, 2.

County Executive Committee Western Male

Two elected: John Wyatt, 603; Steven L. Dunford, 598.

Other candidate: Russell “Russ” King, 270.

DEMOCRAT

U.S. House of Representatives 1st District

Lacy Watson, 1,366.

State Senator 10th District

Stephen Baldwin, 1,822.

House of Delegates 46th District

Paul S. Detch, 483 (winner); Joe Holt; 241.

House of Delegates 47th District

Heather Hill, 641.

House of Delegates 48th District

Eric Henson Sebert, 28.

State Executive Committee 10th District Female

Two elected: Diane L. Browning, 1,383; Debbie Phillips Weikle, 1,094;

Other candidates: Margaret Anne Staggers, 324; Selina Vickers, 126; write-in, 5.

State Executive Committee 10th District Male

Two elected: Damie Spencer, 1,389; Sam Brown Petsonk, 446.

Other candidates: Curtis Shaver, 360; Joe Aucremanne, 357; write-in, 2.

Circuit Clerk

Louvonne Legg Arbuckle, 1,575.

County Commissioner

DeEtta King Hunter, 1,373.

County Clerk

Kayla M. McCoy, 1,518.

Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Female

Sarah Umberger, 1,548.

Senatorial Executive Committee D10 Male

Brad Tuckwiller, 1,509.

Delegate District Executive Committee D46 Female

Sarah Umberger, 638.

County Executive Committee Central Female

Two elected: Sarah Umberger, 578; and Vicki Dove, 522.

County Executive Committee Central Male

Two elected: Brad Tuckwiller, 596; Paul Detch, 557.

Write-in, 2.

County Executive Committee Eastern Female

Two elected: Karen Lobban, 418; write-in, 6.

County Executive Committee Eastern Male

Two elected: Paul Jacoby, 408; write-in, 6.

County Executive Committee Western Female

Two elected: Kathy H. Martin, 421; Diane L. Browning, 320.

