The Boca Raton Tribune is Ready!

At a recent Coral Gables City Commission meeting, we watched as city manager Peter Iglesias recommended to the mayor and commissioners that they negotiate with Rita Tennyson on a “concession agreement” for the old Burger Bob’s space. You read that right. And then, in swooped Commissioner Rhonda...
On Tuesday, May 10, local dignitaries, elected officials, Sinai Residences leadership and residents, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County gathered to celebrate the opening of Phase 2 – or the East Campus – of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place featuring Florida Senators Tina Polsky and Lori Berman; Palm Beach County Mayor and Commissioner Robert Weinroth; Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs; among others.
Traffic relief could soon be coming to the frequently-gridlocked stretch of Glades Road by the I-95 interchange — you’ll just have to adjust to briefly driving on the “wrong” side of the road. After more than two years of construction, the Florida Department of Transportation is nearing completion of one phase of its massive $148 million project to overhaul I-95 by Glades Road. To help people ...
News item:Palm Beach County high schools seniors will be participating in graduation ceremonies at the South Florida Fairgrounds this week. For the first time in three years, they will look like traditional ceremonies. Masks are optional, graduates can sit shoulder to shoulder and family members will be allowed to watch...
The search for Fort Lauderdale’s next culinary concept is here. The Fired Up Competition starts tomorrow at Sistrunk Marketplace. Society 8 Hospitality is looking to our community and our talented chefs to come out and present their concept idea for a chance to win a vendor stall at the food hall, a mentorship and an award to help cover their startup costs.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Near Miami, Hialeah is quite a big historical city home to more than 6 million people. The best thing is that most of them love fried chicken (especially southern). So, let’s what they and you can get in this beautiful cultural city:
Coral Springs – More than two years after the closing of St. Martin Episcopal Church in Pompano Beach, St. Martin’s name rises again in Coral Springs. St. Martin and St. Mary Magdalene churches have completed a merger and, according to its rector, The Very Reverend Lee Davis, “This is a God thing.”
Soon you’ll be ready to reap the rewards of the supply chain demand. Excess merchandise will be on sale at steep discounts to shoppers. Experts suggest shopping at off-price retailers for home goods and fashion needs.
YogaSix, a contemporary fitness boutique studio, brings a brand-new vibe to one of the world’s oldest practices. Located inside the Promenade at Coconut Creek at 4467 Lyons Rd, the studio will promote less stress and more yoga in an empowering, inclusive, and entertaining environment. Based in Irving, CA, YogaSix...
Pop music singing sensation Lady Gaga is bringing her "Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour" to South Florida. Gaga's tour is visiting just 18 cities this summer, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sept. 17. South Florida will be her final stop on the upcoming tour, which begins on...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Port St. Lucie, a lovely hamlet on Florida's Treasure Coast, gives visitors the finest of Florida without the crowds found in more popular destinations. When you're ready to unwind, visit one of the city's best restaurants or go shopping at one of the many boutique stores. At the city's coffeehouses and coffee shops, start your day with hot coffee, cold brews, and iced lattes.
Only a few months into the pandemic, Jenny Weathers, 58, stared at the mask covering her son’s mouth and came to a harsh realization. “I couldn’t hear and I realized I was relying subconsciously on reading lips,” she said. Weathers said she now wears hearing aids and finally can participate in the conversations with family and friends without making them repeat what they just said. “I might ...
Celebrity footballer David Beckham wins over the Board of Commissioners to vote in favor of Freedom Park where the new stadium will be. Retired celebrity soccer player and world-renowned athlete David Beckham has recently bagged another major win for our local soccer team, Inter Miami. He has secured the go-ahead from Miami-Dade commissioners to lead 73-acres of land that belongs to the city, for the purpose of building a world-class soccer stadium inside of what will be known as Freedom Park.
Florida Atlantic University’s College of Medicine just received a $28 million gift from local philanthropists Ann and John Wood. The gift to the college and medical students, in the form of scholarships, will help prevent tuition debt for current and future students. The donation was announced at an event at FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine on Thursday. It’s the largest scholarship ...
It’s been a few months in the making, but the rebranded, upbeat, tropically-vibed Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship Margaritaville Paradise sails from Palm Beach on her first regular guest voyage today. The Margaritaville Paradise will become one of the most fun ways to travel between Florida and the Bahamas.
Nova Southeastern University’s newest medical school graduated its first class of doctors Friday just as physician shortages are gripping the country. Eric Young, who received his diploma Friday, said he and his classmates will leave the NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine with academic knowledge and the real-life experience of studying medicine during a pandemic. “We are a ...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Lake Worth Beach is a lot richer, heading into the weekend. The Florida Lottery announced Mohammed Mia, 52, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He brought his winning ticket to Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and told...
About 1,500 pickleball players, all 50 years old and older, are competing this week in a national championship in Fort Lauderdale. An additional 1,000 people have attended to watch and cheer on their friends, family and favorite teams. The oldest player this year is 92 years old. “I think everyone that picks up the paddle and tries, they get hooked,” said tournament participant Lee Ingram, 53. ...
