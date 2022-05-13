The Boca Raton Tribune is Ready!

Celebrity footballer David Beckham wins over the Board of Commissioners to vote in favor of Freedom Park where the new stadium will be. Retired celebrity soccer player and world-renowned athlete David Beckham has recently bagged another major win for our local soccer team, Inter Miami. He has secured the go-ahead from Miami-Dade commissioners to lead 73-acres of land that belongs to the city, for the purpose of building a world-class soccer stadium inside of what will be known as Freedom Park.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO