Boca Raton, FL

The Boca Raton Tribune is Ready!

By matheus
bocaratontribune.com
 3 days ago

The 563rd edition of The Boca Raton...

www.bocaratontribune.com

Comments / 0

communitynewspapers.com

Coral Gables: A Sham Before Our Very Eyes and How Lies, Politics, and Irresponsibility Led to the Demise of Burger Bob’s and the Coral Gables Country Club

At a recent Coral Gables City Commission meeting, we watched as city manager Peter Iglesias recommended to the mayor and commissioners that they negotiate with Rita Tennyson on a “concession agreement” for the old Burger Bob’s space. You read that right. And then, in swooped Commissioner Rhonda...
CORAL GABLES, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Celebrates Grand Opening of East Campus

On Tuesday, May 10, local dignitaries, elected officials, Sinai Residences leadership and residents, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County gathered to celebrate the opening of Phase 2 – or the East Campus – of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place featuring Florida Senators Tina Polsky and Lori Berman; Palm Beach County Mayor and Commissioner Robert Weinroth; Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs; among others.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This new I-95 exit at Glades Road will soon debut in Boca Raton. It may take some getting used to the odd shape.

Traffic relief could soon be coming to the frequently-gridlocked stretch of Glades Road by the I-95 interchange — you’ll just have to adjust to briefly driving on the “wrong” side of the road. After more than two years of construction, the Florida Department of Transportation is nearing completion of one phase of its massive $148 million project to overhaul I-95 by Glades Road. To help people ...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Fired Up Competition Starts Tomorrow

The search for Fort Lauderdale’s next culinary concept is here. The Fired Up Competition starts tomorrow at Sistrunk Marketplace. Society 8 Hospitality is looking to our community and our talented chefs to come out and present their concept idea for a chance to win a vendor stall at the food hall, a mentorship and an award to help cover their startup costs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
Parkland Talk

Sisters Open New Yoga Studio in Coconut Creek

YogaSix, a contemporary fitness boutique studio, brings a brand-new vibe to one of the world’s oldest practices. Located inside the Promenade at Coconut Creek at 4467 Lyons Rd, the studio will promote less stress and more yoga in an empowering, inclusive, and entertaining environment. Based in Irving, CA, YogaSix...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
wflx.com

Lady Gaga visiting South Florida on upcoming summer tour

Pop music singing sensation Lady Gaga is bringing her "Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour" to South Florida. Gaga's tour is visiting just 18 cities this summer, including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sept. 17. South Florida will be her final stop on the upcoming tour, which begins on...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Port St. Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Port St. Lucie, a lovely hamlet on Florida's Treasure Coast, gives visitors the finest of Florida without the crowds found in more popular destinations. When you're ready to unwind, visit one of the city's best restaurants or go shopping at one of the many boutique stores. At the city's coffeehouses and coffee shops, start your day with hot coffee, cold brews, and iced lattes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Masks are unmasking what many people didn’t realize: They have hearing loss

Only a few months into the pandemic, Jenny Weathers, 58, stared at the mask covering her son’s mouth and came to a harsh realization. “I couldn’t hear and I realized I was relying subconsciously on reading lips,” she said. Weathers said she now wears hearing aids and finally can participate in the conversations with family and friends without making them repeat what they just said. “I might ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
calleochonews.com

Beckham Scores the Freedom Park for Inter Miami

Celebrity footballer David Beckham wins over the Board of Commissioners to vote in favor of Freedom Park where the new stadium will be. Retired celebrity soccer player and world-renowned athlete David Beckham has recently bagged another major win for our local soccer team, Inter Miami. He has secured the go-ahead from Miami-Dade commissioners to lead 73-acres of land that belongs to the city, for the purpose of building a world-class soccer stadium inside of what will be known as Freedom Park.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A record-setting $28 million gift: FAU medical students gain big bucks in scholarship

Florida Atlantic University’s College of Medicine just received a $28 million gift from local philanthropists Ann and John Wood. The gift to the college and medical students, in the form of scholarships, will help prevent tuition debt for current and future students. The donation was announced at an event at FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine on Thursday. It’s the largest scholarship ...
BOCA RATON, FL
cruisehive.com

Margaritaville at Sea Begins Guest Sailings from Port of Palm Beach

It’s been a few months in the making, but the rebranded, upbeat, tropically-vibed Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship Margaritaville Paradise sails from Palm Beach on her first regular guest voyage today. The Margaritaville Paradise will become one of the most fun ways to travel between Florida and the Bahamas.
PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nova Southeastern University’s newest medical school graduates its first class

Nova Southeastern University’s newest medical school graduated its first class of doctors Friday just as physician shortages are gripping the country. Eric Young, who received his diploma Friday, said he and his classmates will leave the NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Allopathic Medicine with academic knowledge and the real-life experience of studying medicine during a pandemic. “We are a ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Anyone from 8 to 80 can play:’ Over 1,000 seniors compete in national pickleball tournament

About 1,500 pickleball players, all 50 years old and older, are competing this week in a national championship in Fort Lauderdale. An additional 1,000 people have attended to watch and cheer on their friends, family and favorite teams. The oldest player this year is 92 years old. “I think everyone that picks up the paddle and tries, they get hooked,” said tournament participant Lee Ingram, 53. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

