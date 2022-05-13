ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Young Thug’s Lawyer Blasts His ‘Dungeon-Like’ Jail Conditions in Emergency Filing

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cofhs_0fdPaQsi00

Click here to read the full article.

Young Thug is being held in “dungeon-like conditions” and deserves release on bond or more humane treatment while fighting his “unconscionable and unconstitutional” RICO indictment, the Atlanta rapper’s lawyer says.

In a new emergency motion filed Friday and obtained by Rolling Stone , lawyer Brian Steel says his client has been placed in “solitary confinement” in a Georgia jail, relegated to a “windowless cement compartment with only a bed and a toilet and an overhead light which remains on 24 hours per day.” He says the musician, born Jeffery Williams, can’t sleep, rest, or mediate due to the disorienting environment and has “no opportunity to exercise, shower or have human contact.”

“Mr. Williams, an innocent man, who is wholly isolated from the world, must obtain immediate relief,” Steel writes in the motion.

Williams, 30, was arrested Monday on felony charges alleging violations of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute. Fulton County prosecutors claim he’s a co-founder of a criminal street gang called Young Slime Life. They allege the group, also known as YSL, conspired to carry out crimes ranging from drug dealing, carjacking and armed robbery to assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

In a controversial move , prosecutors cited lyrics from some of the Grammy-winning rapper’s songs in the 56-count indictment that named 28 defendants, including fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna .

In his Friday motion, Steel blasted the attempt to portray Williams’ lyrics as “overt” evidence he participated in conduct “in furtherance of the conspiracy.”  He says Williams was “lawfully exercising his freedom of speech and expression in his profession as a musical artist” when he recorded the songs.

“To weaponize these words by charging overt acts to support a supposed conspiracy is unconscionable and unconstitutional pursuant to the First and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution,” he writes.

Steel particularly disputes the allegation in the indictment claiming Williams bears some responsibility for the Jan. 10, 2015 murder of rival gang member Donovan Thomas Jr. because he rented a 2014 silver Infiniti Q50 sedan allegedly linked to the slaying.

“The indictment alleges that over seven years ago, Mr. Williams rented a vehicle from Hertz Rent-A-Car on a date unknown. and other persons, days later, supposedly used this rented vehicle to commit the crime of murder. There is no allegation by the grand jury that Mr. Williams had knowledge of this crime, had knowledge that this rented vehicle would be used in any supposed crime or that Mr. Williams was a party to this supposed crime,” he argues.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone on Friday.

If convicted of a RICO charge, Williams could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Gunna’s lawyers filed a similar bond motion this week seeking to spring the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker from custody.

“It is intensely problematic that the state relies on song lyrics as part of its allegations. These lyrics are an artist’s creative expression and not a literal recounting of facts and circumstances. Under the state’s theory, any artist with a song referencing violence could find herself the victim of a RICO indictment,” the motion reads.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 32

Sean
3d ago

He's been in that jail before. He didn't have a problem with it then. His lawyer is juicing him.

Reply(3)
16
Bruce Gilbert
3d ago

I guess there is no sense in being stupid unless your gonna show it. hope he has a wonderful life in the neighborhood. NOT.

Reply
5
Corey Horton
3d ago

he's in the same place exact cell every other inmate is in and he's most likely in protective custody

Reply
5
Related
Rolling Stone

Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Gunna’s Lawyers Call Indictment ‘So Thin As To Be Transparent,’ Slam Use of Rap Lyrics

Click here to read the full article. Gunna’s legal team is blasting his RICO indictment as “intensely problematic” and fighting to get the rapper sprung from custody after he was booked into a Georgia jail in the sprawling gang conspiracy case that also landed fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug behind bars this week. In their new motion seeking Gunna’s release on bond, the lawyers say the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker is a Grammy-nominated artist with “no significant criminal history” who shouldn’t be in a position where song lyrics are used to keep him locked up. “It is intensely problematic that the state...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Admits He'd Rather Be Charged With Murder Than Indicted In A RICO Case In Resurfaced Clip

Like the majority of the rap community, 50 Cent is fully aware of Young Thug and Gunna’s current predicament. The two rappers were arrested in Fulton County, Georgia last week as part of a sweeping 56-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery and criminal gang activity.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Here's Why It Took Gunna 2 Days To Surrender In Young Thug RICO Case

Fulton County, GA – Gunna and Young Thug have been heavy topics of discussion since they were both arrested as part of a sweeping RICO indictment earlier this week. But while Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9) — the day the Fulton County prosecutors announced the indictment — Gunna didn’t surrender to authorities until Wednesday (May 11).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeon#Lawyers#Young Slime Life#Ysl
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson explains why he punched man on airplane

Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment. Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy