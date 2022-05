Preston High School is excited to present to family and friends the Class of 2022. For the past 13 years or so, these approximately 240 students have spent over two thousand days in school learning and preparing for this moment – the moment the State of West Virginia and the Preston County Board of Education say they are ready to go out and make their mark on the world. Through hard work and dedication, these young men and women have fought through a lot – most notably a total shift in how education is done. In March of 2020, as sophomores, we asked these students to make a shift from in-person learning to learning on a computer. It was a hard adjustment for many but thankfully we were able to give the option of returning to full in-person learning this year. They are here today having come through it and hopefully better equipped to meet the challenges they will face over their lifetime.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO