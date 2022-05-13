Can the Upright Trainer device really fix your posture in two weeks?

It's all over Instagram . The tiny device that boasts better posture in two weeks!

For the many of us who sit at desks every day, it's the reminder we need to sit up straight. It gives you a vibration every time you start slouching.

While many of you see me, the host of Glam Lab in front of a camera in my bathroom, the majority of my job is spent sitting in an edit room. I edit for hours a day working in the news which means high pressure and tight deadlines.

As a result, I find myself constantly hiking up my shoulders and my poor posture has led to back pain, headaches and a visit to my chiropractor every three weeks.

It's a tiny device that you stick on your back just below your neck. It monitors your posture and sends a vibration when you start slouching.

To feel a difference, you've got to commit to two weeks. So, does it work? Before you buy, let Glam Lab try. Check out the latest episode so see the results!