ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Can the Upright Trainer device really fix your posture in two weeks?

Localish
Localish
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49fpHm_0fdPZf3q00

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, the Localish Team has not tested any of these products, did not manufacture them, is not selling or distributing them, and is not making any representations about their safety. If you purchase a product through one of the links below (which is not site owned or controlled by Localish or any of its affiliates), we will get a small share of revenue from your purchase once the seller or distributor has fulfilled the sale. Prices may change from date of publication.

Can this little device fix your posture?

It's all over Instagram . The tiny device that boasts better posture in two weeks!

For the many of us who sit at desks every day, it's the reminder we need to sit up straight. It gives you a vibration every time you start slouching.

While many of you see me, the host of Glam Lab in front of a camera in my bathroom, the majority of my job is spent sitting in an edit room. I edit for hours a day working in the news which means high pressure and tight deadlines.

As a result, I find myself constantly hiking up my shoulders and my poor posture has led to back pain, headaches and a visit to my chiropractor every three weeks.

After seeing the Upright Trainer all over
Instagram , I figured it's worth a shot. I got the nod of approval from my chiro himself, Dr. Adam Stanger .

It's a tiny device that you stick on your back just below your neck. It monitors your posture and sends a vibration when you start slouching.

To feel a difference, you've got to commit to two weeks. So, does it work? Before you buy, let Glam Lab try. Check out the latest episode so see the results!

Click here for more information about the Upright Trainer.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upright#Owned Tv#Abc Localish#The Localish Team#Glam Lab
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
WWD

L Catterton Buys Bellami, Building in Hair Extension Business

Click here to read the full article. L Catterton is going bigger in hair extensions — and sees plenty of opportunity for more growth as the category develops.   The consumer private equity giant started in the area last year, acquiring control of extension specialist Beauty Industry Group. Now, BIG has closed a deal to buy Bellami Hair, expanding its portfolio to 14 extension brands and opening up a new avenue of distribution. More from WWDBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Photos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Bellami, which was founded...
HAIR CARE
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy