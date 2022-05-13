ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Rep. Jerry Nadler calls on House Minority Leader to obey subpoena from Jan. 6 committee — or face prosecution

By Michael McAuliff, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) is demanding that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP allies face criminal prosecution if they defy subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Manhattan liberal insisted on Friday that Congress has a duty to force McCarthy and other lawmakers to reveal what they know about the failed insurrection attempt by thousands of extremist supporters of former President Trump.

“I mean, we’re investigating an insurrection against the United States government, and an insurrection is treason,” Nadler said.

Nadler conceded the subpoenas are unprecedented but the bipartisan panel had no choice given the nature of the violent attack, which was designed to prevent Congress from confirming President Biden’s election victory.

“We’ve never had a situation where members of Congress participated or suspected of participating in insurrection,” Nadler said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the committee said he “would hope that Republicans honor that oath that they take.”

“The notion that somehow a subpoena is not to be honored sets a bad standard for members of Congress,” Thompson said.

The committee is demanding testimony and documents from McCarthy along with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

All five lawmakers have refused to testify voluntarily even though Trump’s own family members, including son Donald Trump Jr., daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, willingly answered the panel’s questions.

McCarthy, who hopes to become Speaker of the House if Republicans win control of the House in the midterm elections, admitted speaking to Trump on the day of the riot.

The GOP Minority Leader reportedly told colleagues that Trump lambasted him for not fighting hard enough to overturn the election that the former president lost.

He has repeatedly said he has nothing to hide but refuses to testify under oath.

Jordan also spoke to Trump on the day of the riot but claims he doesn’t remember what they said or even whether the conversation took place before, during, or after the attack.

Brooks could be the most likely of the group to obey the subpoena and testify. He recently had a falling out with Trump when the ex-president rescinded an endorsement of him in a crowded Alabama Senate primary.

Hundreds of former White House and congressional aides have cooperated with the probe by the committee, which includes fiercely anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Liz Cheney
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rep Jim Jordan#House#Gop#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily News

New legal challenge seeks to toss New York Assembly maps

ALBANY — New York’s Assembly district lines are facing another legal challenge after two previous attempts to overturn the maps failed last week. The bipartisan lawsuit was made public on Monday as new state Senate and congressional maps drawn by a court-appointed special master were slated to be released. Filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by Democratic activist Gary Greenberg and Gavin Wax, ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily American

Today's the Pa. primary. Here are some of the names Somerset Countians can expect to see

Tina Pritts, elections director for Somerset County, said she expects voter turnout to be between 40% and 45% in today's primary race. Voters in Somerset County will have a chance to choose the Republican and Democratic candidates for a number of seats — including U.S. senator, state governor, state lieutenant governor, and representatives...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Daily News

NYC lawmakers target helicopter noise as complaints soar

The feds should cut chopper noise in the Big Apple and beyond, say members of New York’s congressional delegation. The Federal Aviation Administration and local agencies would have to come up with a plan “to substantially reduce the number of nonessential” helicopters under a new bill from Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Nydia Velazquez, all Democrats. They cited city stats showing ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy