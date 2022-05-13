ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local non-profit organization celebrates monumental milestone

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1hDk_0fdPZ4gK00

The local non-profit organization Choice Living Community celebrated an important milestone on Thursday morning.

Several community leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reflected on the impact the organization has had on the community.

"Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo brought tears to many eyes with her eloquent reminder that God answers our community's prayers through us," said Dr. Jennifer Scott, founder of Choice Living Community.

Choice Living Community is a day habilitation center that provides innovative programs to adults with disabilities.

The program focuses on teaching vocational, life, and social skills in order for adults with disabilities to live more independently.

The non-profit organization was first located in the Special Hearts in the Arts building located off South Alameda Street. Community Choice Living then moved into the Annapolis Christian Academy campus, but they have made the final move into a new building.

"We are celebrating their new location, as well as the expansion of services in the areas of vocational, social, and life skills. It is so heartfelt that Dr. Jennifer Scott devotes herself to make certain that our disabled population is not left behind," said Guajardo.

Choice Community Living is located at 3875 S. Staples St., and they are currently accepting applications for their Summer 2022 programs.

For more information on Choice Living Community, visit their website for additional details.

