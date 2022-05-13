ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, TX

TCEQ deems elevated level of chemical in Taft water a health concern

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1yA6_0fdPYuA800

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has determined the city of Taft's water supply exceeds safe levels of trihalomethanes for the first quarter of 2022.

A public notice was issued Friday. It also states that there is no need to find an alternate water supply.

Taft Director of Public Works Joe Sandoval was unavailable when KRIS 6 News reached out for more information.

The TCEQ referred to the elevated level as a "health concern."

In order to correct the problem, the release states that the city of Taft plans to flush its water system out more than normal, and this will continue until the appropriate chemical levels are restored. It also said the San Patricio Municipal Water District is trying to trace the source of the chemical, and will use different disinfectants in order to avoid the issue cropping up again.

According to the news release, the maximum contaminant level established by the Environmental Protection Agency for trihalomethanes is .080 milligrams per liter. Taft water has been found to contain .081.

If consumed over years, water with high levels can cause liver, kidney, central nervous system issues, as well as an increased risk of cancer.

The release states that trihalomethanes are created when chlorine mixes with organic matter in the water. Chlorine is used to disinfect and treat water.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

Related
mysoutex.com

Three Rivers donates fire engine to Swinney Switch

The city of Three Rivers and the Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department recently donated its Engine 11 fire engine to the Swinney Switch Volunteer Fire Department. During a ceremony held on Thursday, April 29, Three Rivers Fire Chief Henry Pullin handed over the keys of the engine to Swinney Switch Fire Chief Allen LeBlanc.
THREE RIVERS, TX
KIII 3News

Help Needed: Remote work permanently changes workforce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chances are you might know someone, whether that's a friend, a relative, a coworker, or maybe it was you who made a decision to retire early or even leave a job. Right now, the Coastal Bend is experiencing an historically tight labor market in what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taft, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Source#Water Supply#Tceq#Taft Director Of#Chlorine
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi celebrates reopening of Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another step forward for the City of Corpus Christi as efforts continue to rebuild and restore following Hurricane Harvey. Friday marked the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Philip Dimmitt Park and Pier in Flour Bluff. The pier was badly damaged during Harvey and although it was completed in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic put the ribbon cutting on hold.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Mansfield developments bring new business, jobs

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield, one of the top fishing destinations in the nation is making improvements and bringing in new business. Ronald Mills, the port’s executive director, said the recent improvements are making an impact at the port. “The Corps of Engineers had come in about a year ago and did a […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KIII 3News

Local pediatrician starts formula drive to help families during shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunnyside Pediatrics has started a formula drive for families who are suffering during the shortage. The pediatric center is accepting new, sealed, unexpired cans and containers of powdered or liquid baby formula. They also offer a curbside service if you would like to remain in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KIII 3News

15 new streets added to Corpus Christi's Residential Street Rebuild Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi motorists will tell you they are all too familiar with the frustration of navigating potholes on area roads. However, the City has a number of projects planned that will target streets that need more than their fair share of attention. A total of 15 streets have been added to the City's Residential Street Rebuild program.
portasouthjetty.com

Boater rescued from end of jetties

The Coast Guard rescued an 18-year-old boater from a flooded vessel near the jetties on Saturday, May 14. No injuries were reported. A Coast Guard news release didn’t include the boater’s name or city of residence. The Coast Guard got a report at 5 p.m. from Port Aransas...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy