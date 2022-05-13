TCEQ deems elevated level of chemical in Taft water a health concern

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has determined the city of Taft's water supply exceeds safe levels of trihalomethanes for the first quarter of 2022.

A public notice was issued Friday. It also states that there is no need to find an alternate water supply.

Taft Director of Public Works Joe Sandoval was unavailable when KRIS 6 News reached out for more information.

The TCEQ referred to the elevated level as a "health concern."

In order to correct the problem, the release states that the city of Taft plans to flush its water system out more than normal, and this will continue until the appropriate chemical levels are restored. It also said the San Patricio Municipal Water District is trying to trace the source of the chemical, and will use different disinfectants in order to avoid the issue cropping up again.

According to the news release, the maximum contaminant level established by the Environmental Protection Agency for trihalomethanes is .080 milligrams per liter. Taft water has been found to contain .081.

If consumed over years, water with high levels can cause liver, kidney, central nervous system issues, as well as an increased risk of cancer.

The release states that trihalomethanes are created when chlorine mixes with organic matter in the water. Chlorine is used to disinfect and treat water.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.