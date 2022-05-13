ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster Police Look For Male Accused of Two Robberies

Cover picture for the articleOne male is responsible for terrorizing at least two businesses in Warminster Township, Bucks County today, May 13, 2022 . Police said it was earlier in the morning, The first time was at the Minute Man Press on North York Road. A white male, balding with a patch of hair on...

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested David Harris, 33, of Smyrna, DE, for theft of a motor vehicle and related charges following an incident Saturday morning. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 05:02 a.m., troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna to assist Smyrna Police Department in a search for a suspect who fled from a collision scene after being involved in a pursuit with Smyrna Police Department. The suspect, later identified as David Harris, was located at his residence in Smyrna and taken into custody without further incident. Investigation revealed David was operating a stolen vehicle he took earlier in the morning from a residence on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna. Also stolen from the victim’s vehicle was $270 worth of property.
SMYRNA, DE
MyChesCo

Illegal Handgun Discovered During Wilmington Vehicle Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man for the illegal possession of a firearm. Official state that on May 10 at approximately 9:52 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Lamotte Street. Police made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Jermaine Dickerson, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dickerson into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man Wanted In Connection To Fatal Shooting Near Widener University Arrested in Delaware, US Marshals Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in the murder of a man whose body was found near Widener University’s campus earlier this month has been arrested in Delaware. U.S. Marshals said 43-year-old Jihad Perry was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday in New Castle County. Authorities say Perry shot and killed Robert Dungee on May 5 on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester. Dungee’s body was discovered in the area of East 14th Street, a few blocks from Widener University’s campus. Perry is charged with criminal homicide and Pennsylvania state parole violations. He’s currently being held at New Castle County jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.
CHESTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident Overnight

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Police Investigating After Pregnant Woman, Man Injured In Tioga Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gunman opened fire at a barbeque in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 3500 block of North 18th Street at 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say a 33-year-old pregnant woman was shot once in the thigh and a 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the back. One of the bullets went through a car windshield. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition. So far no arrests have been made.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Teen Boy 7 Times Near West Philly School

A teen boy is fighting for his life after he was shot seven times near a school in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy was sitting on a curb at the Parkside Shopping Center on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street at 2:49 p.m. when a gunman inside a black SUV opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

WPD seek hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

Wilmington police want to talk to the driver of a car that hit and killed a pedestrian, and then took off early Saturday morning. The car hit the 54-year-old man in the 2100 block of North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the...
MyChesCo

Two Teens Arrested and Charged With Armed Robbery

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery. Authorities state that onMay 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects – a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male – into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Young man found dead inside Blue Honda Accord

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Kingsessing after a man was found dead inside a car Friday. The incident happened on the 1200 block of South 57th Street around 8:17 pm. According to police, a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Hurt In Daytime Camden Shooting

One person died and another was injured in a Camden shooting Saturday, May 14, authorities said. Yahmir Catoe, 18, was found lying on the ground at a park near the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive suffering gunshot wounds around 10:20 a.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
WBRE

Narcotics, firearms recovered after lengthy police investigation in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say after a lengthy investigation into two Luzerne County men, they recovered multiple firearms and distribution size amounts of narcotics. The investigation was an effort between Pittston City Police, Jenkins Township Police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Investigators say search warrants were conducted on New Street in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

