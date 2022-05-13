Warminster Police Look For Male Accused of Two Robberies

Delaware State Police have arrested David Harris, 33, of Smyrna, DE, for theft of a motor vehicle and related charges following an incident Saturday morning. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 05:02 a.m., troopers responded to Wheatleys Pond Road in Smyrna to assist Smyrna Police Department in a search for a suspect who fled from a collision scene after being involved in a pursuit with Smyrna Police Department. The suspect, later identified as David Harris, was located at his residence in Smyrna and taken into custody without further incident. Investigation revealed David was operating a stolen vehicle he took earlier in the morning from a residence on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street in Smyrna. Also stolen from the victim’s vehicle was $270 worth of property.

SMYRNA, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO