Let me tell you a little bit about the Ghost Tracks on the beach at Cape May Point. When I was a kid, it was a magnesite plant. After it was closed in 1983, the local kids used it as a go kart track before they fenced it off and closed access to the property. So, here’s the story, in the 1920’s The Cape May Sand and Gravel Company that at one time had a sand processing plant at Sunset Beach that used trains to hall sand to the gravel company.

CAPE MAY POINT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO