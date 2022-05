Have you ever tried to walk with a stone in your shoe? You deal with discomfort for the first few steps, eventually can’t walk nearly as well — and forget about running. The Nationals are on pace to finish 54-108, which would be their worst record since moving to Washington. And they aren’t doing themselves any favors: the lineup has grounded into an MLB-high 37 double plays, the pitching staff’s 141 walks issued is second most in the majors, and the team’s 27 errors are the most in the big leagues.

