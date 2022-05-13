ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

5 mobile homes destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwwzt_0fdPVwOR00

UPDATE (4 p.m.) - Firefighters say five mobile homes were destroyed in a fire that broke out Friday at the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

"On my way in, I could see the column of smoke from Atascadero so I knew my guys were fighting something real," said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Guy, Santa Margarita Fire Department.

The flames spread quickly after the fire broke out just after noon.

"The close proximity makes it harder to fight than a normal structure fire, normal home," Guy said.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say they were unable to save a dog and some chinchillas.

"It's sad. There's a lot of people that I know in this trailer park," said resident Corina Salzar. "I've been in this town for three generations and I know a lot of people."

"I'm shaking. I feel very sad for my neighbors," added resident Dinah Dostal Nicholas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
___

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is reporting five mobile homes on fire in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

The Red Cross says it is assisting several displaced residents.
___

(12:30 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire in Santa Margarita.

The fire was reported shortly after noon Friday on Pinal Ave. in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

Multiple engines were called to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
Taft Midway Driller

Breaking news: Large fire burning near Maricopa

Kern County firefighters are on the scene of a large fire near Maricopa. Few details were available. Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 1500 block of Novel Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The fire is located on private property on a small hill just west...
MARICOPA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Twin Cities Hospital placed on lockdown Saturday

Bryce Blue of Atascadero arrested for making terrorist threats. – On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a person who had made threats against Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. According to hospital staff, a man had called the hospital wanting a...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Margarita, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
Atascadero, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Margarita, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Accident#The Red Cross
kprl.com

Grover Beach Theft at Vons 05.16.2022

The Grover Beach police department is asking for help in identifying two suspects who broke into a Vons grocery store on May 11th and stole several thousand dollars worth of alcohol. The two men forced entry into the back storage room of the Grand Avenue grocery store around nine Tuesday...
GROVER BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Health Services
kprl.com

Nipomo Hit & Run 05.16.2022

A 19-year-old riding an electric bike was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Nipomo. 41-year-old Dylan Lammers was driving a Jeep Cherokee on Los Berros road around 11:20 in the evening. Lammers did not see a 19-year-old man traveling on an electric bike traveling in the same direction.
NIPOMO, CA
KGET

Deputies find dead man near railroad tracks in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding a dead man near railroad tracks early Monday morning in Oildale. KCSO deputies responded to a call regarding a man down in the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue at 2:40 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a dead man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Body found with gunshot wound in Oildale, KCSO investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man found dead near railroad tracks in Oildale early Monday morning has prompted a homicide investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called around 2:40 a.m. to the 1400 block of N. Chester Avenue regarding a report of a man down. Officials...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 wounded in overnight shooting on Monterey Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects in an overnight shooting that left two young people wounded in East Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Investigators found evidence of a shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy