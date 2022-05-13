5 mobile homes destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita

UPDATE (4 p.m.) - Firefighters say five mobile homes were destroyed in a fire that broke out Friday at the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

"On my way in, I could see the column of smoke from Atascadero so I knew my guys were fighting something real," said Deputy Fire Chief Robert Guy, Santa Margarita Fire Department.

The flames spread quickly after the fire broke out just after noon.

"The close proximity makes it harder to fight than a normal structure fire, normal home," Guy said.

No one was hurt, but fire officials say they were unable to save a dog and some chinchillas.

"It's sad. There's a lot of people that I know in this trailer park," said resident Corina Salzar. "I've been in this town for three generations and I know a lot of people."

"I'm shaking. I feel very sad for my neighbors," added resident Dinah Dostal Nicholas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is reporting five mobile homes on fire in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

The Red Cross says it is assisting several displaced residents.

___

(12:30 p.m.) - Firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire in Santa Margarita.

The fire was reported shortly after noon Friday on Pinal Ave. in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park.

Multiple engines were called to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.