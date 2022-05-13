UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Santa Maria elementary school

UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) - Santa Maria police say the lockdown at Tunnell Elementary was lifted around 1:15 p.m. Friday. Officers say one suspect was taken into custody related to a stolen vehicle investigation and another is still outstanding.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: Tunnell Elementary in Santa Maria was locked down Friday due to police activity in the area.

Santa Maria police say the lockdown began around noon while a search for a stolen vehicle suspect was underway in the area.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District says the lockdown was requested by the police department, adding that the school, located on the 1200 block of Dena Way, will re-open once police say it's safe to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.