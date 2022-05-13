ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Santa Maria elementary school

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) - Santa Maria police say the lockdown at Tunnell Elementary was lifted around 1:15 p.m. Friday. Officers say one suspect was taken into custody related to a stolen vehicle investigation and another is still outstanding.
ORIGINAL STORY: Tunnell Elementary in Santa Maria was locked down Friday due to police activity in the area.

Santa Maria police say the lockdown began around noon while a search for a stolen vehicle suspect was underway in the area.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District says the lockdown was requested by the police department, adding that the school, located on the 1200 block of Dena Way, will re-open once police say it's safe to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

KGET

2 wounded in overnight shooting on Monterey Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects in an overnight shooting that left two young people wounded in East Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Investigators found evidence of a shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Driver crashes into light pole in Paso Robles Sunday

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. – No injuries were reported when a driver lost control of his BMW and struck a light pole on Scott Street around 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The driver was attempting to make a U-turn on Scott St. near Commerce St.,...
