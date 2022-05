Pokemon Journeys has officially made Ash Ketchum one of the top trainers in the world overall, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing Goh's next major Project Mew mission! Both Ash and Goh have been making their way through their own respective journeys throughout the course of the series thus far, and while Ash has been battling up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, Goh has been getting closer and closer to potentially getting his dream of catching a Mew by joining the Project Mew team. But he's still got a few qualifier missions to successfully complete before that can happen.

