ABC Renews Big Sky, The Wonder Years, A Million Little Things, Plus 2 Others

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Bucking this week’s cancellation trend , ABC on Friday renewed all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows .

For those keeping track at home, that includes dramas Big Sky (for Season 3) and A Million Little Things (for Season 5), as well as comedies The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3) and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).

TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect all five pickups.

The Conners this season is averaging 4.8 million total weekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 14 and 27 percent from last season. Among the six sitcoms ABC has aired this TV season, it is first in viewers and ties Abbott Elementar y and The Goldbergs — both of which were previously renewed — for No. 1 in the demo.

Home Economics’ second season is averaging 2.9 million total weekly viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 17 and 29 percent from its freshman run. Out of the six sitcoms that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 5 in both measures.

So far this season, A Million Little Things has been averaging 4.1 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback) — down 20 and 30 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the eight dramas ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 6 in audience and ties for fifth in the demo. It does, though, enjoy the second-best DVR bump of any ABC series. ( FYI: Preliminary discussions are underway about Season 5 being Million Little Things ‘ last, but no final decision has been made.)

Big Sky Season 2 is averaging 5.8 million total weekly viewers and a 0.7 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 22 and 26 percent from its freshman run. Out of the eight dramas that ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 5 in both measures. (Speaking of Big Sky , Jensen Ackles is officially coming on board as a series regular in Season 3 — full details here .)

Lastly, The Wonder Years — which, as previously reported, will be moving forward sans EP Fred Savage — thus far is averaging 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the half-dozen sitcoms ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in both measures (ahead of Home Economics and black-ish ).

Steven Goodman
3d ago

A million little things was good the first season and in spots the last few. But the lesbian, gender, and other issues they have thrown into it now have ruined it.

