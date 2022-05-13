ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, DE

Bellefonte, Old New Castle revive spring festivals

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Joj3t_0fdPVLAu00

The Brandywine Arts Festival takes place along Brandywine Boulevard between Maple and Marion avenues.

Two of Delaware’s unique neighborhoods are bringing back traditional spring festivals.

A Day in Old New Castle and the Bellefonte Arts Festival both return Saturday, May 21.

The Old New Castle event celebrates its Colonial looks and history. It offers home, museum and church tours; food trucks; re-enactments; Colonial craftsmen; plein air artists; and a tour of the state tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, among other things. Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children. Buy in advance here until May 19.

The Bellefonte Arts Festival celebrates that community’s settled Bohemian vibe as well as visual, food and performance art. It will offer food from Wildwich, Apple Flappen and The Polish Connection; and performance artists such as Diamond State Swing Jazz, Garry and the Complainers and What the Funk. Admission is $2 per person or $5 for a family of 3 or more. Advance tickets available here .

A Day in Old New Castle returns after being whacked for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Bellefonte Arts Festival returns in full force after having a slimmed-down event last year.

Bellefonte

The arts festival began in 2009 and became a way to  unite the community north of Wilmington.

“It’s a joy to introduce our quaint, vibrant and unique slice of Delaware to visitors, and highlight all our Shops of Bellefonte,” said Scott MacKenzie, president of the Bellefonte Town Commission. “We forward to this event every year.”

This year’s festival will be bittersweet for Bellefonte Arts owner Valerie White. Her partner, Damon Betz, died since the last festival.

“We lost a person who was a huge part of the festival since its inception in 2009,” she said in a press release. “I’m thrilled that the festival will continue in his memory, and we want to make sure that May 21 is filled with his spirit, spunk, and passion.”

Betz performed with his band Black Cheese at the first festival and scheduled the performance line-up each year. He also provided barbeque for several years.

The 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event takes place along Brandywine Boulevard between Maple and Marion avenues.

The 55 art vendors are expected to include photography, paintings, pen and ink sketches, handcrafted soaps and body products, garden art, bonsai, tie dye, jewelry, Bellevue Farm Market, pottery, candles, tabletop textiles, alcohol InkHand, blown glass, charcuterie boards, fresh farm flower bouquets and Apothecary skin care and herbal spells.

A Kids Korner will feature a Teddy Bear tea and the H. Fletcher Brown Boys and Girls Club Artistic Force Drill and Drum Team will parade through town.

For more information, go to www.bellefontearts.com .

Old New Castle

The 98th annual Day in Old New Castle is the country’s oldest home and garden tour event. For years, it was also the oldest continuously running one, not missing an episode for nearly nine decades.

It takes place throughout the town.

This year’s version will restart the tour of rarely open residential houses and gardens as well as tours of museums and churches there.

Costumed re-enactors will wander throughout the town, and visitors can wander through encampments of pirates and troops.

Those encampments include singing pirates, who will offer meet-and-greet opportunities; 1st Delaware Regiment encampment (Rev War) on the Green; 17th c New Amstel Dutch Regiment encampment and firing demo on the Green; and Fort Delaware Coronet Band and encampment on the Green.

Vendors will range from Old World Breads, Gigi and Cat, and For Woodness Sake to Kevin O’Malley Historical Drawings and Portraits

Children’s activities will be available on the Green, as will historic artisan demonstration. Historical ship cooking demonstrations will take place at the wharf.

Free parking and bus shuttle service is available from the nearby William Penn High School.

Bonus: All you wenches and colonial merchants get $1 off your ticket price if you dress in Colonial or Victorian period clothing.

Comments / 0

Related
phl17.com

Styer’s Peony Festival in Chadds Ford

If you love peonies theres a farm in Chester County that you have to visit! This week you can see 25 acres of peonies in bloom at the festival of the peony! It’s happening now through the end of the month. Order them online or get more info at: styerspeonies.com.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Cape Gazette

Sold: Anything you want at 2 Dips auction

For more than a decade, the Wagner family of Lewes provided jobs for young people at its 2 Dips ice cream shop along Savannah Road. In the midst of two other ice cream shops, 2 Dips carved out its own niche serving Hershey’s hand-dipped ice cream, water ices, sno-cones and snacks. It didn’t hurt that the late Don Wagner Sr. had a museum in the same building filled with his collections. He could be found there most nights telling stories about Lewes.
LEWES, DE
gridphilly.com

If you see a bear…

A black bear was spotted in Montgomery County in Hatfield Township near Rt. 309 on Monday evening. Another black bear was captured by the Pennsylvania Game Commission on May 4 in Clifton Heights in Delaware County and relocated to a less populated area. The DelCo bear had been spotted in Montgomery and Chester Counties as well, apparently having wandered down Darby Creek.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
City
Bellefonte, DE
Wilmington, DE
Society
New Castle, DE
Government
Wilmington, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Government
City
New Castle, DE
Daily Local News

Brandywine Valley SPCA gets $1.5 million grant to save pet lives

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) has received a $1.5 million grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Delaware and Pennsylvania. It s the single largest grant received in BVSPCA history and is among the largest grants awarded by Petco Love. One...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Activists protest planned Coral Lakes subdivision on Georgetown Circle

GEORGETOWN, Del. – If you drove around the Georgetown Circle Tuesday afternoon, you probably saw a group holding signs, and garnering honks of support. Their mission: calling for an end to what they call overdevelopment in Sussex County. “We’re here specifically for one proposed development – a cluster subdivision right outside of Lewes called Coral Lakes,” said Sussex Preservation Group’s (SGP) Jill Hicks.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Bridge Jumper Is Down In Delaware River (DEVELOPING)

Someone jumped from the Walt Whitman Bridge in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 from the New Jersey side of the bridge, initial reports said. Camden Fire Department and Philadelphia FD marine units were responding. CHECK BACK...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Art#Alcohol#Colonial#Bohemian#Wildwich#The Polish Connection#Diamond State Swing Jazz
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Go for Fun and Food at Rehoboth Beach

Visitors have been making annual pilgrimages to Rehoboth Beach since the roads were first paved in 1925. Shortly thereafter, travelers drove their newfangled Fords to this seaside destination. But the funny thing about Rehoboth is how little it has changed since then. Sure, modern hotels have popped up along Route 1, and the Tanger Outlet Mall draws shoppers year-round. But overall, this coastal outpost in southern Delaware retains its vintage charm and many of its original landmarks, like the iconic Boardwalk and Funland, Rehoboth’s 60-year-old amusement park.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

Old City is Getting a New Southern Restaurant

- First-time restaurant owner Felicia Wilson is opening Amina Restaurant & Lounge in Old City at 104 Chestnut Street. The restaurant is named after Wilson’s daughter, Amina. Following two difficult years for the restaurant industry, things are already looking up for Philadelphia in 2022, as Amina Restaurant & Lounge is located at 104 Chestnut Street in the city’s Old City neighborhood during the first quarter of the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Red Clay backs off official review of Wilmington Charter

  Red Clay’s school board will not be conducting a compliance or governance review on The Charter School of Wilmington. Instead, the Red Clay Consolidated School District board seemed satisfied with Charter’s answers to a letter about how the school will comply with criticisms from the Delaware attorney general’s office. Red Clay also will pay attention to Charter’s June 28 ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WBAL Radio

2 Delaware beaches will be without lifeguards this summer

The Johnnie Walker and Savannah beaches in Lewes, Delaware, will not be staffed with lifeguards this summer. Many Delaware resort towns have increased pay or benefits to attract more summer employees. Lewes recently increased lifeguard pay from $13.49 per hour to $16 per hour. City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said...
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Cape Cod on a cul-de-sac in Lewes

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Come check out this re-imagined Cape Cod on a cul-de-sac street off of Pilottown Rd within the city limits of Lewes! Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, this hard to find 5 bedroom home with an office comfortably allows first floor living with two 1st-floor primary bedrooms each en suite with walk-in closets. On the first level you will also find a gorgeous sunroom/family room, dining room, living room, laundry room, bonus room, and kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, breakfast bar, Bosch dishwasher, and brand new stove & microwave. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, an office, a full bathroom and walk-in large storage room. Designed for entertaining, out back there is a large screened room, covered hot tub, multiple decks, fenced back yard and lighted horseshoe pits. This home offers tremendous privacy backing up to over 250 acres of mostly wooded property owned by the University of Delaware. One of the stalls in the detached garage has been converted into a gym but could easily be changed back with the removal of one sheet rock wall (garage door still functions, it's simply unplugged). There is a 220volt/50 amp outlet out back perfect for electric car or RV. Please note, one of the owners is a Delaware Realtor and the listing agent.
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Four new families become Delaware Century Farm families

The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors another set of Century Farms in the state. The Century Farm Program honors farming families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. They must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey Monthly

How to Find Cape May Diamonds, a True Jersey Shore Treasure

Cape May diamonds, as they’ve come to be known, have been tumbling toward Cape May from the headwaters of the Delaware River for thousands of years. They’re not real diamonds, but rather quartz stones that were swept out of pockets of the mineral upstream and carried downriver. Many wash ashore at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, where they are treasured finds for scores of beachcombers.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
2K+
Followers
944
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy