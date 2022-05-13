Big Sky: Jensen Ackles Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Click here to read the full article.

Life moves fast in Big Sk y country.

Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3 , TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday.

“I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'”

Per the official character description, Beau is “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend, Sheriff Tubb.” We’re hearing that Ackles is joining the drama for a one-season arc.

In addition, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who joined the series in Season 2 as waitress-turned-crime-syndicate-go-to-woman Tonya, also has been promoted to series regular for the third season.

Ackles’ other upcoming projects include playing Soldier Boy in Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys (which returns on Friday, June 3) and narrating the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters , which was ordered to series at The CW on Thursday. The spinoff is “the epic, untold love story” of how Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, first met, “and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

