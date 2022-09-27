Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday , Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year.

After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access , a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.

Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s second online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered lineup.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022, including some of the Lightning Deals to expect on both days. (You can get an idea of the fall deals by checking out the top discounts from the summer event here .)

When Is Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022 starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, at midnight PT and ends Wednesday, Oct. 12 midnight PT (Oct. 13 at 3 a.m. ET).

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day Early Access 2022 deals, you’ll need a Prime membership, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually. Member benefits still include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive five percent cash back on purchases.

Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event and get exclusive access to holiday gift guides. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial .

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022 Deals?

Amazon Prime Video Membership $15 monthly or $139 annually Buy now

The best Prime Day Early Access 2022 deals will feature epic savings on Amazon devices (such as up to 80 percent off select Fire TVs), tech, fashion, beauty, smart kitchen and cleaning appliances, top holiday toys and more, and you can preview some of the sale items right now on the Early Access landing page here .

The Amazon Prime Early Access page breaks down the best deals into categories such as Viral Trends, Internet Famous Deals, Customer’s Most Loved Deals, Editor’s Picks, Holiday Toy Deals, Deals on Amazon Brands, Date Night Beauty Essentials and more.

Prime members can expect big savings on beauty brands such as Olaplex, Caudalie, Grande Cosmetics, R+Co, Oribe, Amika, Crest, TruSkin and more; clothing, shoes and accessories from Amazon Essentials, New Balance, Ray-Ban, Reebok, Under Armour and others; electronics from Apple, Asus, Beats Fit Pro by Kim Kardashian, LG, Logitech, Sony, Bose, Samsung, Alienware, Roku and JBL; fitness gear from Peloton; robot vacuums and smart home appliances from Google Nest, Levoit, Coway, iRobot, Eufy, SharkNinja, Roborock and Dyson; kitchenware from KitchenAid; and more.

Cord cutters can score early Prime Day deals of 50 percent off rentals and purchass of select movies and TV shows Sept. 30 to Oct 7.

Prime members also get one free year of GrubHub+ (regularly $10 per month), which includes unlimited deliveries and no fees on orders over $12, exclusive discounts on food and more perks.

In the meantime, consider bookmarking all of the Amazon pages above to keep tabs on everything that is expected to be on sale. Pro tip: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lighting and more options.

Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022: Top Shopping Tips, How to Earn Credits and More

Eligible Prime members can earn $10 when they use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more in funds to their account for the first time.

Members can also simplify their shopping by subscribing to deal alerts through the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app throughout the sale and setting reminders via the Alexa voice assistant. Shoppers can receive push notifications on recently viewed items and more, and ask Alexa to add products to their Cart, Wish List or Save for Later list and then request deal notifications on those items.

What Are the Best Alternatives to the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale?

Amazon likely won’t be the only online store that will be hosting deals this fall. Many major retailers often compete with their own multiday sales (this summer stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Overstock and Target hosted their own rival blowouts) but there are no announcements yet on any other online or in store blowouts to compete with the Amazon Prime Day Early Access event.

In addition to our dedicated roundups on the best tech , beauty , fashion and home goods deals, we’ll once again list the overall best deals across every category to shop during Amazon Prime Day Early Access as we get closer to Oct. 11. We recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be regularly updating this and all other Prime Day sale coverage .