ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHsq2_0fdPUz9F00

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday , Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year.

After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access , a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s second online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered lineup.

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Sales of 2022

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022, including some of the Lightning Deals to expect on both days. (You can get an idea of the fall deals by checking out the top discounts from the summer event here .)

When Is Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022 starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, at midnight PT and ends Wednesday, Oct. 12 midnight PT (Oct. 13 at 3 a.m. ET).

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022

If you want to take advantage of Prime Day Early Access 2022 deals, you’ll need a Prime membership, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually. Member benefits still include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive five percent cash back on purchases.

Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event and get exclusive access to holiday gift guides. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial .

Amazon Prime Video Membership $15 monthly or $139 annually Buy now

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022 Deals?

The best Prime Day Early Access 2022 deals will feature epic savings on Amazon devices (such as up to 80 percent off select Fire TVs), tech, fashion, beauty, smart kitchen and cleaning appliances, top holiday toys and more, and you can preview some of the sale items right now on the Early Access landing page here .

Related: The Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart TVs, Tablets, Robot Vacuums and More

The Amazon Prime Early Access page breaks down the best deals into categories such as Viral Trends, Internet Famous Deals, Customer’s Most Loved Deals, Editor’s Picks, Holiday Toy Deals, Deals on Amazon Brands, Date Night Beauty Essentials and more.

Prime members can expect big savings on beauty brands such as Olaplex, Caudalie, Grande Cosmetics, R+Co, Oribe, Amika, Crest, TruSkin and more; clothing, shoes and accessories from Amazon Essentials, New Balance, Ray-Ban, Reebok, Under Armour and others; electronics from Apple, Asus, Beats Fit Pro by Kim Kardashian, LG, Logitech, Sony, Bose, Samsung, Alienware, Roku and JBL; fitness gear from Peloton; robot vacuums and smart home appliances from Google Nest, Levoit, Coway, iRobot, Eufy, SharkNinja, Roborock and Dyson; kitchenware from KitchenAid; and more.

Related: The Best Beauty and Grooming Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

Cord cutters can score early Prime Day deals of 50 percent off rentals and purchass of select movies and TV shows Sept. 30 to Oct 7.

Prime members also get one free year of GrubHub+ (regularly $10 per month), which includes unlimited deliveries and no fees on orders over $12, exclusive discounts on food and more perks.

In the meantime, consider bookmarking all of the Amazon pages above to keep tabs on everything that is expected to be on sale. Pro tip: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lighting and more options.

Amazon Prime Day Early Access 2022: Top Shopping Tips, How to Earn Credits and More

Eligible Prime members can earn $10 when they use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more in funds to their account for the first time.

Members can also simplify their shopping by subscribing to deal alerts through the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app throughout the sale and setting reminders via the Alexa voice assistant. Shoppers can receive push notifications on recently viewed items and more, and ask Alexa to add products to their Cart, Wish List or Save for Later list and then request deal notifications on those items.

What Are the Best Alternatives to the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale?

Amazon likely won’t be the only online store that will be hosting deals this fall. Many major retailers often compete with their own multiday sales (this summer stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Overstock and Target hosted their own rival blowouts) but there are no announcements yet on any other online or in store blowouts to compete with the Amazon Prime Day Early Access event.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals in Every Category

In addition to our dedicated roundups on the best tech , beauty , fashion and home goods deals, we’ll once again list the overall best deals across every category to shop during Amazon Prime Day Early Access as we get closer to Oct. 11. We recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be regularly updating this and all other Prime Day sale coverage .

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
MOVIES
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
HGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
INTERNET
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Tv#Samsung Tv#Tv Deals#Budget Ulta#Fall Haul Sale Promises#Beauty Brands#Amazon Music#H E R
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy