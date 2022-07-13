Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Last-Minute Deals in Every Category, From Smart Home to Beauty (Updating)
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant’s two-day event ends today, and marks a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered lineup.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best last-minute deals to shop until the end of the day. (In a hurry? Check out all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups here.)
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts Tuesday, July 12, at midnight PT and ends Wednesday, July 13 midnight PT (July 14 3 a.m. ET).
How to Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022
If you want to access Prime Day 2022 deals, you’ll need to make sure that you have a Prime membership, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually. Member benefits still include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive 5 percent cash back on purchases.
Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals?
The best Prime Day 2022 deals will feature epic savings on Amazon devices, tech, fashion, beauty, smart kitchen and cleaning appliances, toys and more, and can preview some of the sale items right now at the e-commerce brand’s Deals, limited-time Lightning Deals, Buzzworthy Deals and Top Brands pages, where you’ll be able to find currently discounted products as well as everything on sale, including for back-to-school season.
Those pages feature beauty brands such as Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, R+Co, Bioderma, St. Tropez, Laneige, Drybar and more; clothing and shoes from Amazon Essentials, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Timberland and others; electronics from Apple, Beats, Logitech, SteelSeries, Sony, Bose, GE, HyperX and Asus; robot vacuums and smart home appliances from iRobot, Eufy, SharkNinja, Roborock and Dyson; and sporting goods from Huffy, Schwinn, Segway and others.
In the meantime, consider bookmarking all of the Amazon pages above to keep tabs on everything that is expected to be on sale Pro tip: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lighting and more options.
Cord cutters can score Prime Day deals on movies and TV shows when they sign up for Prime Video channels. Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, Showtime, AMC+, Noggin and other channels are regularly $5 and up monthly, but new subscribers can get them for 99 cents per month for the first two months. Movies including Belfast, Sing 2, Ambulance, Dog, Death on the Nile and The Lost City are only $3 to rent, while TV series and films such as The Batman, Yellowstone, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune and others are available to buy for $8 to $10. You can also buy all eight Harry Potter films for $50.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Top Shopping Tips, How to Earn Credits and More
During Prime Day, shoppers can earn $25 in Amazon credit when they check out with Affirm on orders of $100 or more. Amazon Prime cardholders can also earn up to 20 percent back on select products, including on Sennhauser Pro and Neumann headphones and microphones, golf accessories and gear, Manduka yoga blocks and accessories and more.
You can also earn $10 when you use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more in funds to your account for the first time.
Prime members can simplify their shopping by subscribing to deal alerts through the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app throughout the sale and setting reminders via the Alexa voice assistant. Shoppers can receive push notifications on recently viewed items and more, and ask Alexa to add products to their Cart, Wish List or Save for Later list and then request deal notifications on those items.
Amazon Prime members were able to unlock up to $40 in shopping credits before the event to use towards Prime Day. The e-commerce company also offered incentives to moviegoers, such credits for those who purchased movie tickets for Lightyear and Elvis, or for those who visited the Affirm’s Amazon hub.
Amazon also introduced a new Prime Stampcard program that allowed shoppers to earn a $10 credit toward a purchase on Prime Day or another future Amazon order simply by streaming content on Prime Video, listening to Prime Music, borrowing or adding a book to their library from Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited and making a purchase using Prime shipping.
Amazon also encouraged shoppers to support small businesses during Prime Day. Customers were able to earn chances to win prizes for every $1 spent on eligible products. Some of the prizes included a pregame experience and tickets to the Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to the New York City screening and meet-and-greet of the forthcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a VIP trip to the first Amazon Style store in L.A., gift cards and more.
What Are the Best Alternatives to Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon isn’t the only online store that will be hosting summer deals. Many major retailers often compete with their own multiday sales, and stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Overstock and Target have announced their own rival blowouts. In addition, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale also happens to take.place during the same period as Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals in Every Category
In addition to our dedicated roundups on the best tech, beauty, fashion and home goods deals, we’ve listed the overall best deals across every category to shop during Amazon Prime Day and beyond. We recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be regularly updating this and all other Prime Day sale coverage.
BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART HOME AND SECURITY
- TOP PICK Up to $199 off Blink video doorbells and systems
- TOP PICK Free Sengled smart bulb with Echo devices
- Up to 52% off Amazon Echo Show device bundes
- Up to 66% off Amazon smart home devices
- Up to $120 off Ring video doorbells and bundles
- Up to $165 off Ring Alarm Pro and more
- Up to $200 off Amazon Eero Wi-Fi routers and systems
- Up to 47% off Google Nest Wi-Fi routers, thermostats and more
- Up to 80% off Meta Portal smart video calling devices
- Up to 35% off Eufy security cameras and more
- Up to $196 off smart home products from Arlo, KasaSmart, DeltaFaucet and more
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART TVS, PROJECTORS AND STREAMING DEVICES
- LIGHTNING DEAL Sony A80J 65-inch Bravia Smart TV ($1,400, reg. $2,500)
- TOP PICK Up to 45% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to $800 off TCL 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to 46% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
- Up to $170 off Insignia 43- to 75-inch 4K Smart Fire TVs (24- to 39-inch screens also on sale)
- Up to 40% off Roku streaming devices
- Up to 50% off Fire TV Cube and Recast devices
- Up to $450 off Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs
- Up to $250 off Amazon Fire TV bundles
- TOP PICK Up to $500 off Anker portable projectors
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME AUDIO
- TOP PICK Up to 36% off Sony Bluetooth speakers
- Up to $159 off Polk audio soundbars and outdoor speakers
- Up to 41% off Samsung soundbars
- Up to 47% off Hisense soundbars
- Up to 47% off LG soundbars
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON ALL OTHER AMAZON DEVICES
- TOP PICK Up to 47% off Amazon Fire HD tablet bundles
- Up to 50% off select Amazon Fire tablets
- 55% off the Amazon Glow ($150, reg. $330)
- Up to 55% off the Amazon Halo Band and View health trackers
- Up to 54% off Kindle e-readers and bundles
BEST DEALS ON LAPTOPS, COMPUTERS AND TABLETS
- LIGHTNING DEAL Acer Chromebook for $120 (40 percent off)
- TOP PICK Up to 28% off Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets
- TOP PICK Up to 25% off Apple iPads
- Up to $195 off laptops, monitors and desktops from Asus, Acer, Samsung and more
- Up to 45% off Kids Fire tablets
- Up to 9% off Apple MacBooks
- Up to 31% off Lenovo laptops, desktops and more
- Up to 21% off Acer laptops
- Save on Amazon Fire tablet accessories
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON COMPUTER ACCESSORIES
- TOP PICK Up to $420 off Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, HP and Asus
- TOP PICK Up to $300 off Samsung tablets, drives, memory cards and more
- Up to $350 off laptops and monitors from Acer, Lenovo and more
- Up to $270 off Western Digital drives and SanDisk memory
- Up to $190 off HP laptops, monitors and desktops
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SPEAKERS, HEADPHONES AND MORE AUDIO
- TOP PICK Up to 20% off Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, Max headphones and more
- TOP PICK Up to $201 off Sony headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers
- Up to 60% off JBL headphones, earbuds and more
- 40% off Amazon Echo (4th gen) smart speaker
- Up to 10% off Sennheiser headphones
- Up to 50% off Skullcandy earbuds and headphones
- Up to 40% off Soul headphones and earbuds
- Up to 40% off Samsung Galaxy earbuds
- Up to 40% off Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and earbuds
- Up to $130 off Marshall over-ear headphones, earbuds and speakers
- Up to $110 off Bose headphones and earbuds
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON TECH ACCESSORIES
- Up to 50% off Case-Mate iPhone cases and more (ends Thursday, July 14)
- Up to 64% off tech cases from Speck, Case-Mate, Zagg, Pelican and more
- Up to 50% off Belkin wireless accessories
- Up to 29% off Amazon Basics batteries, electronics and office essentials
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON CAMERAS AND GEAR
- $350 off Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera and lens
- Up to 22% off Sony digital cameras, lenses and accessories
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON GAMING
- Up to $420 off PC gaming laptops and desktops from HP, Acer and more
- Up to 52% off Razer gaming accessories
- Up to 50% off gaming headphones, keyboards and more from Logitech, HyperX and SteelSeries
- Up to 46% off Amazon Luna gaming bundles
BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMARTWATCHES
- Up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches
- Up to 40% off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches
- Up to 30% off Fitbit smartwatches
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY BACK-TO-SCHOOL AND OFFICE DEALS
- Up to 74% off dorm essentials from Serta, Umbra, Lush Decor and more
- Up to 66% off Sharpie, Papermate, Expo and more office supplies
- Up to 48% off arts and crafts from Crayola and more
- Up to 50% off remote work and home PC products
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON VACUUMS AND AIR CLEANERS
- Up to $500 off iRobot Roomba vacuums
- Up to $250 off Shark robot, cordless and upright vacuums
- Up to $119 off Bissell floorcare and aircare
- Up to 51% off Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops
- Up to 40% off Roborock vacuums
- Up to 40% off Dreametech robot vacuums and more
- Up to $138 off Blueair air purifiers
- Up to 42% off Hoover floorcare
- Up to 30% off Levoit air purifiers
- Up to $133 off Honeywell air purifiers
- Up to $133 off Medify air purifiers
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON KITCHEN APPLIANCES
- TOP PICK Save 20% off Brava smart oven with coupon
- Up to 52% off Instant Pot pressure cookers and air fryers
- Up to $230 off Vitamix blenders
- Up to $130 off Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixers
- Up to 37% off Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, Hamilton Beach and more
- Up to 30% off Hamilton Beach small appliances
- Up to 40% off Black and Decker home products
- $94 for the Anova Nano Sous Vide precision cooker (reg. $149)
- Up to 32% off Cosori air fryers
- Up to 20% off Breville juicers and bluicers
- Up to 24% off OXO grilling tools
- Up to 38% off SodaStream soda makers and bundles
- Up to 46% off Cuisinart cookware, small appliances and cutlery
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON COOKWARE, FOOD AND STORAGE ESSENTIALS
- 30% off all Truff hot sauces and condiments
- Up to 35% off Stojo collapsible cups, water bottles and bowls
- Up to 42% off Amazon Basics kitchen products
- Up to 30% off Stasher silicone reusable bags
- Up to $159 off Calphalon cookware and kitchen appliances
- Save up to $100 off HexClad cookware, knives and more
- Up to 21% off Amazon exclusive grocery brands
- Up to 53% off Keurig single serve brewers and pods
- Up to 50% off Bentgo kids lunch boxes
- Up to 44% off Contigo, Bubba, Rubbermaid and FoodSaver
- Up to 49% off KitchenAid Cooks tools, gadgets and more
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY FASHION DEALS (SEE THE FULL LIST HERE)
- Up to 39% off college fashion from Amazon brands
- Up to 50% off designer fashion from Amazon’s Luxury Stores
- Up to 50% off back-to-school fashion for kids
- Up to 52% off Hugo Boss men’s apparel
- Up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
- Up to 40% off True & Co. bras, shapewear and underwear
- Up to 15% off womenswear and menswear from Amazon brands
- Up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger clothing and accessories
- Up to 45% off Aldo and Element accessories
- Up to 55% off Lucky Brand clothing and jewelry
- Up to 57% off Champion womenswear and menswear
- Up to 40% off Adidas apparel and footwear
- Up to 59% off Levi’s denim and apparel
- Up to 30% off Vineyard Vines clothing and accessories
- Up to 51% off Swarovski jewelry
- Up to 40% off Steve Madden sandals
- Up to 20% off Calvin Klein underwear
- Up to 27% off Children’s Place apparel
- Up to 36% off Fruit of the Loom underwear, shorts and tees
- Up to 53% off Crocs footwear
- Up to 30% off The Gym People activewear
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY BEAUTY DEALS (SEE THE FULL LIST HERE)
- Up to 40% off Laneige, NuFace, Revitalash and other prestige beauty brands
- 30% off Kora Organics skincare
- 30% off Sunday Riley skincare
- Up to 30% off Elemis skincare
- 25% off all Jillian Dempsey skincare and beauty tools
- Up to 30% off Mario Badescu skincare
- Up to 30% off Peter Thomas Roth skincare
- Up to 30% off Honest Beauty skincare and cosmetics
- Up to 34% off Bioderma skincare
- Up to 30% off Eau Thermale Avene skincare
- 30% off select Laneige skincare
- Up to 40% off Perricone MD skincare
- 30% off select Amore Pacific skincare
- Up to 34% off EltaMD sun care
- Up to 29% off L’Oréal Paris skincare, makeup and body care
- Up to 36% off Proactiv products and kits
- Up to 30% off StriVectin skincare
- Up to 36% off Aquaphor skincare
- Up to 39% off Eucerin skincare
- Up to 70% off Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga cosmetics
- Up to 29% off L’Oréal Paris cosmetics
- up to 20% off Maybelline cosmetics
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty Tools and Devices at a Glance
- Up to 36% off NuFace microcurrent facial devices
- Up to 31% off Amazon Basics beauty and grooming tools
- Up to 30% off T3 hair tools
- Up to 30% off BaBylissPro hair tools
- 30% off Moroccanoil hot tools and haircare
- 25% off all Jillian Dempsey beauty tools
- 30% off Manscaped body groomers
- Up to 30% off BoSidin at-home hair removal devices
- Up to 30% off Braun shavers and other hair removal devices
- Up to 33% off Panasonic electric shavers and more grooming devices
- Up to 21% off Real Techniques beauty tools
- Up to 44% off select Foreo Luna smart facial brushes
The Best Amazon Prime Day Haircare, Brow and Lash Deals at a Glance
- 30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products (Wednesday only)
- Up to 30% off Drybar hair tools and haircare products
- Up to 31% off R+Co, Devacurl and more premium haircare brands
- 30% off Grande Cosmetics lash-enhancing serums
- Up to 30% off R+Co haircare
- 30% off Biolage shampoos and conditioners
- Up to 34% off L’Oréal Paris haircare
- 30% off IGK haircare
- Up to 30% off Klorane dry shampoos
- Up to 30% off SexyHair haircare
- Up to 38% off Paul Mitchell haircare and hair tools
- Up to 30% off ColorWow root coverups and haircare
- Up to 30% off Redken haircare
- Up to 30% off Wella Color Charm haircare
- Up to 30% off Carol’s Daughter haircare
- Up to 30% off Clairol root touch-up products and haircare
The Best Amazon Prime Day Nail Care Deals at a Glance
- Up to 30% off OPI nail care and polishes
- Up to 30% off Butter London nail care
- Up to 61% off Beetles gel polish
The Best Amazon Prime Day Teeth Whitener and Oral Care Deals at a Glance
- Up to 50% off Snow teeth whitening bundles and products
- Up to 40% off Colgate and Hum teeth whiteners, electric toothbrushes and more
- Up to 40% off Phillips Sonicare toothbrushes
- Up to 55% off Waterpik Aquarius water flossers
The Best Amazon Prime Day Bath and Body Deals at a Glance
- Up to 60% off Victoria’s Secret body products
- Up to 24% off Meaningful Beauty starter kits
- Up to 79% off Dove skincare, personal care and more
- Up to 43% off health and wellness products from HoMedics, NOW Solutions and more
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON BEAUTY DEVICES AND GROOMING TOOLS
- Up to 36% off NuFace microcurrent facial devices
- Up to 31% off off Amazon Basics beauty and grooming tools
- 30% off Manscaped body groomers
- Up to 30% off BoSidin at-home hair removal devices
- Up to 30% off Braun shavers and other hair removal devices
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME, BEDDING AND MORE
- Up to 59% off Tushy bidet toilet seats
- Up to $399 Tuft & Needle mattresses and more
- Up to 50% off Casper pillows, mattress protectors, pet beds and more
- Up to 24 % off Amazon Basics bedding and bath essentials
- Up to 28% off kitchen and outdoor entertaining from Amazon brands
- Up to 15% off furniture from Amazon brands
- Up to 27% off lighting and home improvement from Amazon brands
- Up to $302 off rugs from Unique Loom, Loloi and more
- Up to 46% off Comfort Spaces bedding
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS
- Up to 48% off Lifepro fitness accessories, massagers and more
- 20 to 68% off Renpho fitness bikes, heated massagers, air mattresses
- 21% off Heybike e-bikes
- Up to 31% off Segway electric scooters
- Up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches
- Up to 30% off NordicTrack T Series treadmills
- Up to 43% off Vital Proteins collagen and more
- Up to 43% off Orgain protein and collagen powders
- Up to 57% off supplements from Nature’s Bounty, Smarty Pants, Nature Made and more
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON TOYS AND ACTIVITIES
- Up to 51% off toys, plushes and collectibles
- Up to 45% off Star Wars toys, clothing and more
- Up to 60% off Harry Potter movies, toys, clothing and more
- Up to 60% off Calico Critters
- Up to 51% off Cricut vinyl and accessories
- Up to 41% off Disney toys, clothing and more
- Up to 50% off DC Comics, Paw Patrol, Jurassic Park, My Little Pony and other character apparel, toys and more
- Up to 50% off plushes, dolls and playsets
THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR DEALS
- Up to 43% off Greenworks outdoor tools and more
- Up to 31% off camping essentials, hiking boots and outdoor gear
- Up to 37% off Coleman, Marmot and ExOfficio outdoor gear and clothing
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now
