Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Last-Minute Deals in Every Category, From Smart Home to Beauty (Updating)

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8Bx3_0fdPUz9F00
Courtesy of Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant’s two-day event ends today, and marks a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered lineup.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 and the best last-minute deals to shop until the end of the day. (In a hurry? Check out all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups here.)

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts Tuesday, July 12, at midnight PT and ends Wednesday, July 13 midnight PT (July 14 3 a.m. ET).

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you want to access Prime Day 2022 deals, you’ll need to make sure that you have a Prime membership, which costs $15 monthly or $139 annually. Member benefits still include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video, exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive 5 percent cash back on purchases.

Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals?

The best Prime Day 2022 deals will feature epic savings on Amazon devices, tech, fashion, beauty, smart kitchen and cleaning appliances, toys and more, and can preview some of the sale items right now at the e-commerce brand’s Deals, limited-time Lightning Deals, Buzzworthy Deals and Top Brands pages, where you’ll be able to find currently discounted products as well as everything on sale, including for back-to-school season.

Those pages feature beauty brands such as Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, R+Co, Bioderma, St. Tropez, Laneige, Drybar and more; clothing and shoes from Amazon Essentials, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Timberland and others; electronics from Apple, Beats, Logitech, SteelSeries, Sony, Bose, GE, HyperX and Asus; robot vacuums and smart home appliances from iRobot, Eufy, SharkNinja, Roborock and Dyson; and sporting goods from Huffy, Schwinn, Segway and others.

In the meantime, consider bookmarking all of the Amazon pages above to keep tabs on everything that is expected to be on sale Pro tip: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lighting and more options.

Cord cutters can score Prime Day deals on movies and TV shows when they sign up for Prime Video channels. Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, Showtime, AMC+, Noggin and other channels are regularly $5 and up monthly, but new subscribers can get them for 99 cents per month for the first two months. Movies including Belfast, Sing 2, Ambulance, Dog, Death on the Nile and The Lost City are only $3 to rent, while TV series and films such as The Batman, Yellowstone, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune and others are available to buy for $8 to $10. You can also buy all eight Harry Potter films for $50.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Top Shopping Tips, How to Earn Credits and More

During Prime Day, shoppers can earn $25 in Amazon credit when they check out with Affirm on orders of $100 or more. Amazon Prime cardholders can also earn up to 20 percent back on select products, including on Sennhauser Pro and Neumann headphones and microphones, golf accessories and gear, Manduka yoga blocks and accessories and more.

You can also earn $10 when you use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more in funds to your account for the first time.

Prime members can simplify their shopping by subscribing to deal alerts through the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app throughout the sale and setting reminders via the Alexa voice assistant. Shoppers can receive push notifications on recently viewed items and more, and ask Alexa to add products to their Cart, Wish List or Save for Later list and then request deal notifications on those items.

Amazon Prime members were able to unlock up to $40 in shopping credits before the event to use towards Prime Day. The e-commerce company also offered incentives to moviegoers, such credits for those who purchased movie tickets for Lightyear and Elvis, or for those who visited the Affirm’s Amazon hub.

Amazon also introduced a new Prime Stampcard program that allowed shoppers to earn a $10 credit toward a purchase on Prime Day or another future Amazon order simply by streaming content on Prime Video, listening to Prime Music, borrowing or adding a book to their library from Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited and making a purchase using Prime shipping.

Amazon also encouraged shoppers to support small businesses during Prime Day. Customers were able to earn chances to win prizes for every $1 spent on eligible products. Some of the prizes included a pregame experience and tickets to the Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to concerts in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to the New York City screening and meet-and-greet of the forthcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a VIP trip to the first Amazon Style store in L.A., gift cards and more.

What Are the Best Alternatives to Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon isn’t the only online store that will be hosting summer deals. Many major retailers often compete with their own multiday sales, and stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Overstock and Target have announced their own rival blowouts. In addition, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale also happens to take.place during the same period as Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals in Every Category

In addition to our dedicated roundups on the best tech, beauty, fashion and home goods deals, we’ve listed the overall best deals across every category to shop during Amazon Prime Day and beyond. We recommend bookmarking this page as we’ll be regularly updating this and all other Prime Day sale coverage.

BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART HOME AND SECURITY

  • TOP PICK Up to $199 off Blink video doorbells and systems
  • TOP PICK Free Sengled smart bulb with Echo devices
  • Up to 52% off Amazon Echo Show device bundes
  • Up to 66% off Amazon smart home devices
  • Up to $120 off Ring video doorbells and bundles
  • Up to $165 off Ring Alarm Pro and more
  • Up to $200 off Amazon Eero Wi-Fi routers and systems
  • Up to 47% off Google Nest Wi-Fi routers, thermostats and more
  • Up to 80% off Meta Portal smart video calling devices
  • Up to 35% off Eufy security cameras and more
  • Up to $196 off smart home products from Arlo, KasaSmart, DeltaFaucet and more

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMART TVS, PROJECTORS AND STREAMING DEVICES

  • LIGHTNING DEAL Sony A80J 65-inch Bravia Smart TV ($1,400, reg. $2,500)
  • TOP PICK Up to 45% off Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
  • Up to $800 off TCL 4K UHD Smart TVs
  • Up to 46% off Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TVs
  • Up to $170 off Insignia 43- to 75-inch 4K Smart Fire TVs (24- to 39-inch screens also on sale)
  • Up to 40% off Roku streaming devices
  • Up to 50% off Fire TV Cube and Recast devices
  • Up to $450 off Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs
  • Up to $250 off Amazon Fire TV bundles
  • TOP PICK Up to $500 off Anker portable projectors

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME AUDIO

  • TOP PICK Up to 36% off Sony Bluetooth speakers
  • Up to $159 off Polk audio soundbars and outdoor speakers
  • Up to 41% off Samsung soundbars
  • Up to 47% off Hisense soundbars
  • Up to 47% off LG soundbars

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON ALL OTHER AMAZON DEVICES

  • TOP PICK Up to 47% off Amazon Fire HD tablet bundles
  • Up to 50% off select Amazon Fire tablets
  • 55% off the Amazon Glow ($150, reg. $330)
  • Up to 55% off the Amazon Halo Band and View health trackers
  • Up to 54% off Kindle e-readers and bundles

BEST DEALS ON LAPTOPS, COMPUTERS AND TABLETS

  • LIGHTNING DEAL Acer Chromebook for $120 (40 percent off)
  • TOP PICK Up to 28% off Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets
  • TOP PICK Up to 25% off Apple iPads
  • Up to $195 off laptops, monitors and desktops from Asus, Acer, Samsung and more
  • Up to 45% off Kids Fire tablets
  • Up to 9% off Apple MacBooks
  • Up to 31% off Lenovo laptops, desktops and more
  • Up to 21% off Acer laptops
  • Save on Amazon Fire tablet accessories

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON COMPUTER ACCESSORIES

  • TOP PICK Up to $420 off Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, HP and Asus
  • TOP PICK Up to $300 off Samsung tablets, drives, memory cards and more
  • Up to $350 off laptops and monitors from Acer, Lenovo and more
  • Up to $270 off Western Digital drives and SanDisk memory
  • Up to $190 off HP laptops, monitors and desktops

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SPEAKERS, HEADPHONES AND MORE AUDIO

  • TOP PICK Up to 20% off Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, Max headphones and more
  • TOP PICK Up to $201 off Sony headphones, earbuds and wireless speakers
  • Up to 60% off JBL headphones, earbuds and more
  • 40% off Amazon Echo (4th gen) smart speaker
  • Up to 10% off Sennheiser headphones
  • Up to 50% off Skullcandy earbuds and headphones
  • Up to 40% off Soul headphones and earbuds
  • Up to 40% off Samsung Galaxy earbuds
  • Up to 40% off Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and earbuds
  • Up to $130 off Marshall over-ear headphones, earbuds and speakers
  • Up to $110 off Bose headphones and earbuds

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON TECH ACCESSORIES

  • Up to 50% off Case-Mate iPhone cases and more (ends Thursday, July 14)
  • Up to 64% off tech cases from Speck, Case-Mate, Zagg, Pelican and more
  • Up to 50% off Belkin wireless accessories
  • Up to 29% off Amazon Basics batteries, electronics and office essentials

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON CAMERAS AND GEAR

  • $350 off Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera and lens
  • Up to 22% off Sony digital cameras, lenses and accessories

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON GAMING

  • Up to $420 off PC gaming laptops and desktops from HP, Acer and more
  • Up to 52% off Razer gaming accessories
  • Up to 50% off gaming headphones, keyboards and more from Logitech, HyperX and SteelSeries
  • Up to 46% off Amazon Luna gaming bundles

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON SMARTWATCHES

  • Up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches
  • Up to 40% off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches
  • Up to 30% off Fitbit smartwatches

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY BACK-TO-SCHOOL AND OFFICE DEALS

  • Up to 74% off dorm essentials from Serta, Umbra, Lush Decor and more
  • Up to 66% off Sharpie, Papermate, Expo and more office supplies
  • Up to 48% off arts and crafts from Crayola and more
  • Up to 50% off remote work and home PC products

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON VACUUMS AND AIR CLEANERS

  • Up to $500 off iRobot Roomba vacuums
  • Up to $250 off Shark robot, cordless and upright vacuums
  • Up to $119 off Bissell floorcare and aircare
  • Up to 51% off Ecovacs robot vacuums and mops
  • Up to 40% off Roborock vacuums
  • Up to 40% off Dreametech robot vacuums and more
  • Up to $138 off Blueair air purifiers
  • Up to 42% off Hoover floorcare
  • Up to 30% off Levoit air purifiers
  • Up to $133 off Honeywell air purifiers
  • Up to $133 off Medify air purifiers

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON KITCHEN APPLIANCES

  • TOP PICK Save 20% off Brava smart oven with coupon
  • Up to 52% off Instant Pot pressure cookers and air fryers
  • Up to $230 off Vitamix blenders
  • Up to $130 off Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus stand mixers
  • Up to 37% off Rachael Ray, Le Creuset, Hamilton Beach and more
  • Up to 30% off Hamilton Beach small appliances
  • Up to 40% off Black and Decker home products
  • $94 for the Anova Nano Sous Vide precision cooker (reg. $149)
  • Up to 32% off Cosori air fryers
  • Up to 20% off Breville juicers and bluicers
  • Up to 24% off OXO grilling tools
  • Up to 38% off SodaStream soda makers and bundles
  • Up to 46% off Cuisinart cookware, small appliances and cutlery

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON COOKWARE, FOOD AND STORAGE ESSENTIALS

  • 30% off all Truff hot sauces and condiments
  • Up to 35% off Stojo collapsible cups, water bottles and bowls
  • Up to 42% off Amazon Basics kitchen products
  • Up to 30% off Stasher silicone reusable bags
  • Up to $159 off Calphalon cookware and kitchen appliances
  • Save up to $100 off HexClad cookware, knives and more
  • Up to 21% off Amazon exclusive grocery brands
  • Up to 53% off Keurig single serve brewers and pods
  • Up to 50% off Bentgo kids lunch boxes
  • Up to 44% off Contigo, Bubba, Rubbermaid and FoodSaver
  • Up to 49% off KitchenAid Cooks tools, gadgets and more

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY FASHION DEALS (SEE THE FULL LIST HERE)

  • Up to 39% off college fashion from Amazon brands
  • Up to 50% off designer fashion from Amazon’s Luxury Stores
  • Up to 50% off back-to-school fashion for kids
  • Up to 52% off Hugo Boss men’s apparel
  • Up to 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses
  • Up to 40% off True & Co. bras, shapewear and underwear
  • Up to 15% off womenswear and menswear from Amazon brands
  • Up to 40% off Tommy Hilfiger clothing and accessories
  • Up to 45% off Aldo and Element accessories
  • Up to 55% off Lucky Brand clothing and jewelry
  • Up to 57% off Champion womenswear and menswear
  • Up to 40% off Adidas apparel and footwear
  • Up to 59% off Levi’s denim and apparel
  • Up to 30% off Vineyard Vines clothing and accessories
  • Up to 51% off Swarovski jewelry
  • Up to 40% off Steve Madden sandals
  • Up to 20% off Calvin Klein underwear
  • Up to 27% off Children’s Place apparel
  • Up to 36% off Fruit of the Loom underwear, shorts and tees
  • Up to 53% off Crocs footwear
  • Up to 30% off The Gym People activewear

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY BEAUTY DEALS (SEE THE FULL LIST HERE)

  • Up to 40% off Laneige, NuFace, Revitalash and other prestige beauty brands
  • 30% off Kora Organics skincare
  • 30% off Sunday Riley skincare
  • Up to 30% off Elemis skincare
  • 25% off all Jillian Dempsey skincare and beauty tools
  • Up to 30% off Mario Badescu skincare
  • Up to 30% off Peter Thomas Roth skincare
  • Up to 30% off Honest Beauty skincare and cosmetics
  • Up to 34% off Bioderma skincare
  • Up to 30% off Eau Thermale Avene skincare
  • 30% off select Laneige skincare
  • Up to 40% off Perricone MD skincare
  • 30% off select Amore Pacific skincare
  • Up to 34% off EltaMD sun care
  • Up to 29% off L’Oréal Paris skincare, makeup and body care
  • Up to 36% off Proactiv products and kits
  • Up to 30% off StriVectin skincare
  • Up to 36% off Aquaphor skincare
  • Up to 39% off Eucerin skincare
  • Up to 70% off Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga cosmetics
  • Up to 29% off L’Oréal Paris cosmetics
  • up to 20% off Maybelline cosmetics

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Beauty Tools and Devices at a Glance

  • Up to 36% off NuFace microcurrent facial devices
  • Up to 31% off Amazon Basics beauty and grooming tools
  • Up to 30% off T3 hair tools
  • Up to 30% off BaBylissPro hair tools
  • 30% off Moroccanoil hot tools and haircare
  • 25% off all Jillian Dempsey beauty tools
  • 30% off Manscaped body groomers
  • Up to 30% off BoSidin at-home hair removal devices
  • Up to 30% off Braun shavers and other hair removal devices
  • Up to 33% off Panasonic electric shavers and more grooming devices
  • Up to 21% off Real Techniques beauty tools
  • Up to 44% off select Foreo Luna smart facial brushes

The Best Amazon Prime Day Haircare, Brow and Lash Deals at a Glance

  • 30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products (Wednesday only)
  • Up to 30% off Drybar hair tools and haircare products
  • Up to 31% off R+Co, Devacurl and more premium haircare brands
  • 30% off Grande Cosmetics lash-enhancing serums
  • Up to 30% off R+Co haircare
  • 30% off Biolage shampoos and conditioners
  • Up to 34% off L’Oréal Paris haircare
  • 30% off IGK haircare
  • Up to 30% off Klorane dry shampoos
  • Up to 30% off SexyHair haircare
  • Up to 38% off Paul Mitchell haircare and hair tools
  • Up to 30% off ColorWow root coverups and haircare
  • Up to 30% off Redken haircare
  • Up to 30% off Wella Color Charm haircare
  • Up to 30% off Carol’s Daughter haircare
  • Up to 30% off Clairol root touch-up products and haircare

The Best Amazon Prime Day Nail Care Deals at a Glance

  • Up to 30% off OPI nail care and polishes
  • Up to 30% off Butter London nail care
  • Up to 61% off Beetles gel polish

The Best Amazon Prime Day Teeth Whitener and Oral Care Deals at a Glance

  • Up to 50% off Snow teeth whitening bundles and products
  • Up to 40% off Colgate and Hum teeth whiteners, electric toothbrushes and more
  • Up to 40% off Phillips Sonicare toothbrushes
  • Up to 55% off Waterpik Aquarius water flossers

The Best Amazon Prime Day Bath and Body Deals at a Glance

  • Up to 60% off Victoria’s Secret body products
  • Up to 24% off Meaningful Beauty starter kits
  • Up to 79% off Dove skincare, personal care and more
  • Up to 43% off health and wellness products from HoMedics, NOW Solutions and more

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON BEAUTY DEVICES AND GROOMING TOOLS

  • Up to 36% off NuFace microcurrent facial devices
  • Up to 31% off off Amazon Basics beauty and grooming tools
  • 30% off Manscaped body groomers
  • Up to 30% off BoSidin at-home hair removal devices
  • Up to 30% off Braun shavers and other hair removal devices

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON HOME, BEDDING AND MORE

  • Up to 59% off Tushy bidet toilet seats
  • Up to $399 Tuft & Needle mattresses and more
  • Up to 50% off Casper pillows, mattress protectors, pet beds and more
  • Up to 24 % off Amazon Basics bedding and bath essentials
  • Up to 28% off kitchen and outdoor entertaining from Amazon brands
  • Up to 15% off furniture from Amazon brands
  • Up to 27% off lighting and home improvement from Amazon brands
  • Up to $302 off rugs from Unique Loom, Loloi and more
  • Up to 46% off Comfort Spaces bedding

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

  • Up to 48% off Lifepro fitness accessories, massagers and more
  • 20 to 68% off Renpho fitness bikes, heated massagers, air mattresses
  • 21% off Heybike e-bikes
  • Up to 31% off Segway electric scooters
  • Up to $225 off Garmin smartwatches
  • Up to 30% off NordicTrack T Series treadmills
  • Up to 43% off Vital Proteins collagen and more
  • Up to 43% off Orgain protein and collagen powders
  • Up to 57% off supplements from Nature’s Bounty, Smarty Pants, Nature Made and more

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS ON TOYS AND ACTIVITIES

  • Up to 51% off toys, plushes and collectibles
  • Up to 45% off Star Wars toys, clothing and more
  • Up to 60% off Harry Potter movies, toys, clothing and more
  • Up to 60% off Calico Critters
  • Up to 51% off Cricut vinyl and accessories
  • Up to 41% off Disney toys, clothing and more
  • Up to 50% off DC Comics, Paw Patrol, Jurassic Park, My Little Pony and other character apparel, toys and more
  • Up to 50% off plushes, dolls and playsets

THE BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY OUTDOOR DEALS

  • Up to 43% off Greenworks outdoor tools and more
  • Up to 31% off camping essentials, hiking boots and outdoor gear
  • Up to 37% off Coleman, Marmot and ExOfficio outdoor gear and clothing

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strip Kit (35% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riKli_0fdPUz9F00

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Strip Kit (reg. $46) $45.99 on Amazon.com

Benehal NIOSH-Approved N95 Face Masks, 50-Pack (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cK4Zk_0fdPUz9F00

Benehal NIOSH-Approved N95 Face Masks, 50-Pack (Reg. $46) $45.99 on Amazon.com

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid (40% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTnwi_0fdPUz9F00

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid (reg. $47) $39.99 on Amazon.com

Furbo 360 Dog Camera (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4rH4_0fdPUz9F00

Furbo 360° Dog Camera (reg. $210) $210.00 on Amazon.com

Star Wars Retro Logo T-Shirt (30% off)

Star Wars Retro Logo T-Shirt (reg. $23) on Amazon.com

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFuds_0fdPUz9F00

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (reg. $24) $24.00 on Amazon.com

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Glasses (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6iW2_0fdPUz9F00

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Glasses (reg. $213) $149.10 on Amazon.com

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgQkY_0fdPUz9F00

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum (reg. $36) $36.00 on Amazon.com

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($75, reg. $100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TI51M_0fdPUz9F00

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (reg. $100) $64.99 on Amazon.com

Stojo 16-Oz. Collapsibe Travel Cup with Straw (25% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOcB3_0fdPUz9F00

Stojo 16-Oz. Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw (reg. $20) $20.00 on Amazon.com

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (55% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycqOM_0fdPUz9F00

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (reg. $100) $99.99 on Amazon.com

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Face Oil (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fROGK_0fdPUz9F00

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Face Oil (reg. $40) $40.00 on Amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibwda_0fdPUz9F00

Amazon Essentials Women's Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress (reg. $26) $26.40 on Amazon.com

Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt (30% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlFS8_0fdPUz9F00

Goodthreads Men's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt (Reg. $27) $27.40 on Amazon.com

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer ($83, reg. $130)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxUgf_0fdPUz9F00

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer (reg. $130) $83.91 on Amazon.com

Blink Outdoor 2 Camera Kit with Blink Mini ($180, reg. $215)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEmVK_0fdPUz9F00

Blink Outdoor 2 Camera Kit with Free Blink Mini (reg. $215) $179.99 on Amazon.com

Tushy Classic 3.0 Spa Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment (25% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jubIe_0fdPUz9F00

Tushy Classic 3.0 Spa Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment (reg. $119) $119.20 on Amazon.com

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Bundle ($45, reg. $120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDZ37_0fdPUz9F00

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Bundle (reg. $120) $119.98 on Amazon.com

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb ($20, reg. $65)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6kdm_0fdPUz9F00

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb (reg. $65) on Amazon.com

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress (20% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORMYK_0fdPUz9F00

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress (reg. $995) $845.75 on Amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV ($500, reg. $830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMbgP_0fdPUz9F00

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, 65-inch (reg. $830) $499.99 on Amazon.com

Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($998, reg. $1,198)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyHU6_0fdPUz9F00

Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (reg. $1,198) $998.00 on Amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum ($180, reg. $300)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bwTC_0fdPUz9F00

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum (Reg. $300) $179.99 on Amazon.com

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Rooms ($187, reg. $220)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkB4W_0fdPUz9F00

Levoit Air Purifier for Large Rooms (reg. $220) $289.99 on Amazon.com

HexClad 6-Piece Essential Kitchen Knife Set ($100 off with coupon)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U57iM_0fdPUz9F00

HexClad 6-Piece Essential Kitchen Knife Set (reg. $399) $399.00 on Amazon.com

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner ($90, reg. $120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJWrW_0fdPUz9F00

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner (reg. $120) $89.99 on Amazon.com

Casper Sleep Foam Pillow ($53, reg. $89)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDOWn_0fdPUz9F00

Casper Sleep Foam Pillow (reg. $89) $119.00 on Amazon.com

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum (25% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FO69_0fdPUz9F00

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum (reg. $449) $358.00 on Amazon.com

Braun Electric Shaver for Men ($140, reg. $200)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wzcW_0fdPUz9F00

Braun Electric Shaver for Men (reg. $200) $199.94 on Amazon.com

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer ($90, reg. $130)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUx34_0fdPUz9F00

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (reg. $130) $89.99 on Amazon.com

Anova Nano Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker ($99, reg. $149)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKKHp_0fdPUz9F00

Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker (reg. $149) $99.00 on Amazon.com

Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused, Medium-Firm Memory Foam Twin Mattress ($179 and up, reg. $210 and up)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKbOe_0fdPUz9F00

Amazon Basics Medium-Firm Memory Foam Twin Mattress (reg. $210 and up) $268.67 on Amazon.com

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum ($300, reg. $550)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbG2u_0fdPUz9F00

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum (reg. $550) $409.30 on Amazon.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Collagen Powders Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

If Jennifer Aniston and Addison Rae’s star power hasn’t yet convinced you to mix Vital Proteins into your wellness routine, perhaps a major sale might? Right now, the supplement brand’s best-selling collagen powders and pills are on sale for up to 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, but you only have until the end of today to stock up. Although the brand’s newest protein bars — whipped up with the help of Aniston, its starry chief creative director — or Rae-beloved gummies aren’t included in the Prime Day sale, you can shop the company’s range of powdered collagen peptides in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Amazon Prime Day#T Power#Smart Home#H E R#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Fresh
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Preview: How to Get the Best Luxury Deals This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. We’re keeping a close eye on all the deals Amazon will roll out for its annual Prime Day sale. The tradition has become the retail giant’s biggest shopping days of the year and we’re letting you know about the luxury items its offering. When Is Amazon Prime Day? The company recently announced that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be July 12 and 13, marking those dates as the two of the best deal hunting...
NFL
USA TODAY

The most popular jacket on Amazon is massively marked down—but only for a few more hours

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Prime Day 2022 is about to come to a close but the deals aren't done yet. While we've seen discounts on blenders to bedding and more, the down jacket from Orolay dipping to 49% off is a welcomed item that's going straight into our basket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day deals knock the Kindle Paperwhite down to a new low of $95

If you've been holding out for a new e-reader at a great price, Amazon Prime Day has delivered. The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $95 right now, which is the cheapest we've seen it since it launched last year. It's arguably the best e-reader for most people, but you have options as all of Amazon's other Kindles have been discounted, too. You can pick up the standard Kindle for only $45, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $130 or the Kindle Oasis for $175.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
The Daily South

The 30 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now, Starting at Just $20

Including markdowns on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, bedding, outdoor furniture, and more. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Prime Day is officially underway, and the 48-hour savings event features...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

Upgrade your TV's smarts with $90 off Amazon's 43-inch Fire TV this Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long day of sifting through Prime Day deals, maybe you just want to kick back and watch a few episodes of Seinfeld or catch up on Better Call Saul now that it's back. Thankfully, if you're in need of a new TV to do that, there's a Prime Day deal for you. Right now you can get Amazon's 43-inch 4K TV with Fire TV built in for $320, saving you a total of $90.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight

Prime Day deals are continuing and we’ve picked out some key deals that you simply can’t afford to miss out on. Whether you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch, upgrade your headphones, or simply want some more smart home technology, there’s a deal here for you. Read on while we take you through the 5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Prime Day Deal Ends Today

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more as part of their Prime Day 2022 offerings. In addition to the streaming deals, there are are also discounts to be had on movies and TV series to rent or to buy, including The Lost City, The Batman, Yellowstone, and the Harry Potter collection.
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY

Our Place is running a massive sitewide sale for Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While Amazon Prime Day can score you some of the best deals out there, Our Place has a competing sale of 20% sitewide. With some of the best cookware out there, including our favorite, the Always Pan, you won’t want to sleep on this one. At $116 down from $145, this nonstick classic is available now at one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

