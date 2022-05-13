ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know About How and When to Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday , Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. While the e-commerce giant has yet to announce details on this year’s event — which actually spans two days — we’re guessing that Prime Day will return to its traditional July date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The online deal extravaganza usually includes the Prime Day Show, an exclusive Amazon Music event that features performances by popular artists. Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi were among the Grammy-winning musicians who performed at last year’s event.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022, including how to shop the event, the best deals and more.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon hasn’t released specific dates for Prime Day 2022, but many suspect that the two-day shopping event will return to a mid-July date. We’ll update this story as soon as additional information is revealed.

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you want to access Prime Day 2022 deals, you’ll need to make sure that you have a Prime membership. Although the e-commerce giant recently increased fees from $119 to $139 annually (or from $13 up to $15 per month), member benefits include free two-day shipping, same-day delivery, access to content on Amazon Prime Video , exclusive savings and free two-hour delivery on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market groceries, access to Prime Try Before You Buy and personal shopping services, special deals on subscriptions and other perks. Amazon Prime store cardholders also receive five percent cash back on purchases.

Prime members can sign up for alerts for personalized deals on online doorbusters ahead of the event. Those who don’t yet have an Amazon Prime membership can sign up for a 30-day free trial .

Amazon Prime Video Membership

$15 monthly or $139 annually


Buy now

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals?

Amazon hasn’t shared Prime Day 2022 deals yet, but shoppers can expect major markdowns on the e-commerce and entertainment company’s devices , including Alexa-powered TVs, speakers, tablets, home security cameras and other smart home devices. Last year, the brand offered up to 40 percent off select voice assistant-enabled products, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV, Kindle, Fire tablets and Blink cameras, to name a few.

There are likely to be discounts on Apple products , robot vacuums, smart cookware, laptops and many other tech items ; plus sales on best-selling beauty products , Amazon’s in-house fashion brands and more.

The company also typically offers an extra $10 off to shoppers who install its Amazon Assistant extension on their web browsers, as well as $5 off orders of $10 or more for eligible Prime members who use the Amazon app to shop.

In the meantime, consider bookmarking the Amazon Deals page , where you’ll be able to find currently discounted products as well as everything on sale — including limited-time Lightning Deals — during the event. Pro tip: Filter the deal types by selecting from the left side of the page; you can choose from Top Deals, Lighting and more options.

What Are the Best Alternatives to Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon isn’t the only online store that will be hosting summer deals. Many other major retailers often compete with their own multi-day sales , such as Bed Bath and Beyond, Best Buy, Overstock, Target, Walmart and more.

Stay tuned for more details.

