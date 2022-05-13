ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity chef David Burke to open pizza restaurant in Cornelius

By Emma Way
 3 days ago
Decorated New York chef David Burke continues to expand his Charlotte-area footprint with a new restaurant called G.O.A.T. Pizza in Cornelius.

The big picture: Featured on Iron Chef America and Top Chef Masters, Burke is known more familiarly in Charlotte as the chef behind Cloud Bar and Red Salt within Le Méridien hotel in Uptown.

What to expect: His new 4,105-square-foot restaurant will be located in Village at Oakhurst on Statesville Road in Cornelius. Groundbreaking on the space, which is part of the development’s phase 2, will begin in July with the restaurant expected to open in 2023.

  • Phase 1 included The Waterman’s second location , which opened earlier this year, as well as the longstanding 131 Main.

Related Axios guide: Best pizza spots in Charlotte

David Burke when he opened his Uptown restaurants in August 2020. Photo: Symphony Webber/Axios

The post Celebrity chef David Burke to open pizza restaurant in Cornelius appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

