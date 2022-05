The Edmonton Oilers visited the Los Angeles Kings for Game 6 and came out with a 4-2 win. The series is tied 3-3 and headed back to Edmonton where the Oilers have won one game and lost two to the Kings. Home ice advantage has to play a little effect considering how loud the fans and building are, especially for a Game 7. With the pressure on Edmonton to move on, here are four keys to ensure a victory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO