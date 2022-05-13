ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgAko_0fdPRzBS00
Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state. The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Arizona from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some actors from right here in the Grand Canyon State:

Matt Dallas

Dallas is known for his roles in "Kyle XY" and "The Indian." He was born in Phoenix.

Alex Meraz

Meraz is known for his roles in the "Twilight" series and "Suicide Squad." He was born in Mesa.

Gavin MacIntosh

MacIntosh is known for his roles in "The Fosters" and "Bones." He was born in Tucson.

Parker Young

Young is known for his roles in "Imposters" and "Enlisted." He was born in Tucson.

Bradley Pierce

Pierce is known for his roles in "Jumanji" and "Beauty and the Beast." He was born in Glendale.

Click here to see the full list of famous actors that are from the state..

Comments / 1

Related
The Water Desk

Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 13-15

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix witnessed the hottest weekend of the year so far, high ranking Phoenix officials and police chief Jeri Williams are being sued by three former assistant chiefs, and eastbound U.S. 60 in Tempe reopens after a week-long closure due to a water line break. Here are...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is How Much Space $400K Gets You in Arizona

The median listing price for homes nationwide reached an all time high of $405,000 at the end of March. Rising alongside home prices is the increase in more square footage. According to The National Association of Home Builders, the average square footage of new single-family homes has increased to 2,561 square feet. With people working from home and spending more time indoors due to the pandemic, homeowners want more space. Read on to see just how much space $400,000 will get you in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Records: 1-in-5 stores in Arizona are overcharging customers

A community is searching for a 12-year-old boy from Tolleson who went missing when he didn't come home from school. Special Suns fan goes to game for the first time, experiences Game 7. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A man who has nerve damage and is in a wheelchair got to...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

Lunar eclipse visible throughout Arizona on Sunday night

A lunar eclipse will be visible throughout Arizona on Sunday night from about 8:29 p.m. to 9:53 p.m. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – There is no need to rub your body in some special oil. Neither should you worry about lighting candles and placing them in a certain pattern. Forgot about jumping in a river to wash away your sins.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Squad
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the innovative Southern Arizona economy is thriving

The Wandering Albatross has one of the largest recorded wingspans of living birds, ranging on average from 8.2 feet to 11.5 feet. With such a wing extension, the Wandering Albatross not only covers a lot of ground but can also remain in flight much longer than most other flighted birds. Organizations such as Sun Corridor and Arizona Association For Economic Development (AAED) alongside various city and state leaders are much like the Wandering Albatross, serving as Southern Arizona’s proverbial wings — expanding economic reach, dollars and regional cooperation.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Fun LA-Based Ice Cream Shop Opening First Arizona Location

Cool down with some ice cream.Josh Pereira/Unsplash. Looking to beat the heat? If you’re not, you will be soon, as the temperatures around greater Phoenix begin to crank up (with possible record temperatures in the near future). While staying inside in the AC or finding a pool are options, why not avoid the sweltering desert heat by cooling yourself from the inside out? With the help of a new, Los Angeles-based soft-serve ice cream shop, you’ll be able to do just that.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 real estate companies for 2022

Here are the Top 10 real estate companies in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AZFamily

Options for Arizona families hit hard by the baby formula crisis

A veteran who was also a Mesa police officer has a rare disease and needs a kidney to live. Phoenix Police see violent past 6 weeks with homicide rates up. Police are concerned about the amount of violence in Phoenix in the past six weeks and there are more murders this year compared to last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Missing Missouri children found safe at Arizona casino

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their biological mother in Missouri on March 23 have been found safe. On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Beverly. The...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 colleges and universities for 2022

Here are the Top 10 colleges and universities in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy