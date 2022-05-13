Elbridge Giles and I bonded over dynamite. Not your average coffee table conversation, but an interesting journey, nonetheless. We had different but similar experiences to share. Elbridge, his father and grandfather all had something to do with the creation of local waterlines, cellar holes, gravel pits and general blasting for construction, building and area terrain revision. I, on the other hand, with my father and, to a lesser extent, grandfather, altered massive expanses of the Earth, much, I should add, to my sadness in later years. We moved tons of explosives throughout central Pennsylvania. Our work varied but was largely involved with the coal mining industry, interstate road construction, demolition and the recalibration of mountainous profiles.
