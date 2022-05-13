As you have read in the Register last week, we have elected our new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term. I am excited that Robin Ford will be our new Commander. Robin has demonstrated amazing leadership as our Vice Commander and is dedicated to the principals and the mission of the Legion. I am also excited to have our relatively new members Kathy Moroney and Erik Hobson agree to be our Finance Officer and Adjutant respectively. Bob Raudenbush, our current Finance Officer and Adjutant, has been on my team during my tenure as Commander and I know he is as excited as I am to be able to turn over the reigns to the next generation.

MAINE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO