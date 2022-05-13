ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Pan Fried Steel sends its thanks

I am writing on behalf of the members of Pan Fried Steel to express our wholehearted thank you to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor for hosting us at Caribbean Night last Saturday, May 7. As has happened with each of the past 14 years we’ve played at that beautiful venue, we came away saying this was the “best gig,” “the perfect way to start our season,” “the most fun,” “the best and happiest audience!” Truly, our spring visit to the Opera House has become an all-time favorite for us.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Dunton’s Doghouse gets new owner

When Gary Starankewicz hands over the keys to Dunton’s Doghouse May 20, he’ll be keeping the popular Boothbay Harbor food stand in the family. The new owner is Andrew Hawke, a resident of Southport and Starankewicz’s nephew. Hawke started shadowing his uncle on Monday, May 2, learning the ropes and welcoming customers for the Doghouse’s 50th year in business.
SOUTHPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Elbridge

Elbridge

Elbridge Giles and I bonded over dynamite. Not your average coffee table conversation, but an interesting journey, nonetheless. We had different but similar experiences to share. Elbridge, his father and grandfather all had something to do with the creation of local waterlines, cellar holes, gravel pits and general blasting for construction, building and area terrain revision. I, on the other hand, with my father and, to a lesser extent, grandfather, altered massive expanses of the Earth, much, I should add, to my sadness in later years. We moved tons of explosives throughout central Pennsylvania. Our work varied but was largely involved with the coal mining industry, interstate road construction, demolition and the recalibration of mountainous profiles.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

American Legion Post 36

As you have read in the Register last week, we have elected our new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term. I am excited that Robin Ford will be our new Commander. Robin has demonstrated amazing leadership as our Vice Commander and is dedicated to the principals and the mission of the Legion. I am also excited to have our relatively new members Kathy Moroney and Erik Hobson agree to be our Finance Officer and Adjutant respectively. Bob Raudenbush, our current Finance Officer and Adjutant, has been on my team during my tenure as Commander and I know he is as excited as I am to be able to turn over the reigns to the next generation.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 89 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

