‘Home Economics’ Renewed For Season 3 By ABC

ABC will invest in yet another season of Home Economics , renewing the comedy from Michael Colton and John Aboud ( Penguins of Madagascar ) for season 3.

Home Economics, inspired by Colton’s real-life experiences, documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.

Season 2 o f Home Economics made an okay premiere in September with a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.17 million followers. The comedy has since dipped slightly in the demo, but rose and remained steady in recent weeks with a 0.3 rating.

Colton and Aboud serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, whose Jason Wang co-executive produces along with Tucker Cawley and Julieanne Smolinski. Home Economics is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

Home Economics is one of five scripted series renewals announced today by ABC, along with The Conners (Season 5), Big Sky (Season 3), A Million Little Things (Season 5) and The Wonder Years (Season 2). They join previously announced Abbott Elementary (Season 2), The Rookie (Season 5), The Good Doctor ( Season 6), Station 19 (Season 6), Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19) and The Goldbergs (Season 10).