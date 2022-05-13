ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Style Spring’s Colorful-Trouser Trend

By Madeline Fass
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week in Sydney, a bold handful of the Aussie fashion set traded in their typical subdued neutrals and surprised us with bold and bright...

Vogue Magazine

Why Pleated Grandpa-Style Shorts Are My New Wardrobe Staple

I've always found shorts to be the trickiest spring-summer piece to style. There's something slightly infantile about the wardrobe staple; exposing my knobby knees makes me feel like I'm cosplaying as Prince George. That's not a particularly chic feeling. That being said, when it gets sweltering outside, just the thought of wearing pants has me sweating—so I've been looking to street-style stars and celebrities for inspiration on how to wear them. The trending silhouette of the season is decidedly grown-up: the dressy, pleated, almost grandpa-like short.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It’s been a minute since Jason Rembert made an Aliétte collection, and when he presented it earlier this week he was in a reflective mood. Remembering an early internship at Elle, he said when the magazine invited him in to interview, he was a student at Hofstra and didn’t have the Long Island Rail Road fare to make it to the midtown office. “By the end, they were calling in Billionaires Boy Club and BAPE because this small little intern from South Jamaica, Queens, was saying, ‘Maybe you should check out this brand.’ ” An entry-level position at W Magazine followed and he credited the photo shoots he assisted on there for sparking what came next: a successful career styling celebrities, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Issa Rae among them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Farfetch Celebrated its Beauty Launch With a Starry Cocktail Party

It’s near-summer in Los Angeles, which means there’s a palpable excitement in the air for the warm days ahead. Thankfully, there are lots of opportunities to celebrate. On Tuesday, Farfetch hosted a cocktail in honor of their latest category expansion into beauty against the backdrop of the Schindler House, the infamous 1920s R.M. Schindler-designed home set on a surprisingly quiet street in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

The Most Major Sale of Stella McCartney-era Chloé Is Coming To New York

To ring in what vintage store James Veloria hopes will be the sauciest summer yet, the beloved shop is hosting a buzzy sale of archival Stella McCartney-era Chloé. “This is our sexiest collection yet,” says Brandon Veloria Giordano, who FaceTimes me from JV headquarters, late to a dentist appointment and wearing an off-the-shoulder spring 1999 Chloé top. “People are losing it.” This sale comes on the heels of other iconic curations by founders Veloria and Colin James Weber, like Tom Ford-era Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Todd Oldham, and Jean Paul Gaultier. In other words, expect to see a crowd forming around 12:00pm at the store’s Chinatown location this coming Sunday (and at 1:00pm, a potential site crash at jamesveloria.com for those looking for unsold goods.)
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Baggy Pants#Trouser#Aussie#Nordstrom
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Goes From Preppy to Biker Chic in One Day

Bella Hadid’s approach to fashion is both eclectic and rebellious. Whether she’s wearing archive Yves Saint Laurent after dark or stepping out in priceless Vivienne Westwood corsetry, there’s no denying that the 25-year-old is a dedicated fashion plate. While on a daytime date with her boyfriend Marc...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Be Part of Our New Video Series!

Do you have a style or beauty question you’d love to ask a Vogue editor? Our new video series, You Asked Us, is here to share bespoke advice from our in-house experts!. Step one: Formulate your question. Are you looking for a summer cocktail dress under $500? Or seeking advice on a long-lasting red lipstick that’s easy to apply on the go? Perhaps you’re on the hunt for a new suit to wear for a big job interview—or you’re a bride-to-be that would like one of our fashion experts to help you pick your shoes for the big day? Our editors are here to help advise on everything from the most flattering cuts for curly hair to how to get extra mileage out of a vintage leather biker jacket to… well, ask away!
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Monochromatic Suits Are the Foolproof Outfit to Add to Your Summer Closet ASAP

There's no need to stress over what to wear when the ease of monochrome suits can instantly turn any moment into a sartorial success. Sure the tailored look is often associated with boardroom meeting attire, but don't put the coordinating set in a box. The monochrome suit has transcended notions of being reserved for the office and now makes for a beautiful option for summer wedding dressing, alfresco brunch ensembles, and girls' nights out.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

These Easy Slide Sandals Make Every Summer Outfit Better

No laces, no straps, no heels. If you’re trying to embrace a relaxed attitude and easy lifestyle this summer, you deserve a simple shoe. Now, before you equate simple with basic or boring, you’ll want to take a look at the best summer slide sandals currently on the market. You slip them on and kick them off—no fuss or blisters to be found. But, they’re not just about function. The breadth of styles currently available is meant to liven your look up a bit too.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Rhuigi Villaseñor Partners With Zara on RHU—Redesigning Human Uniform

Rhuigi Villaseñor, just months into his appointment at Bally and several years into operating his own label Rhude, has come up with another big fashion idea: to redesign the human uniform. From his living room in Los Angeles, he describes the purpose behind his new label RHU, a co-venture with Zara, as Jobsian—incidentally he is wearing a black turtleneck. “Good design is good design,” Villaseñor proclaims.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Refresh Your Makeup Bag for Summer With Beauty Director Celia Ellenberg

It’s just common sense to store away your sweaters and coats once the weather gets warmer—but what about your makeup bag? Vogue's Beauty Director, Celia Ellenberg, makes the case for refreshing your skincare and cosmetics for summer in her upcoming livestream video with Vogue Club, our new global membership. The good news: You don't need a total overhaul—it's more a matter of just swapping out your heavier products for something more appropriate for sweaty days in the sun. (Your skin and hair will thank you.)
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

An Ode to Uncool Skin Care

Do you know how you know your skin is bad? You get your skin-care tips from Reddit. Instagram is for those with blemish-free complexions—god given or paid for—who can share a bare face, unabashed, to a chaotic assortment of coworkers, random high school classmates, and even (gulp) exes. Reddit, however? That's the platform for those of us who don't want our name attached to our face, let alone publicly broadcasting it. Instead, we post under an anonymous username, to a bunch of other anonymous usernames, with all our identifying features cropped out.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Olivier Rousteing Feted Balmain’s Madison Avenue Store With a Cocktail Party

During his decade at the helm of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing pioneered a singular aesthetic that transformed the 77-year-old house. His collections combine a uniquely French, haute couture sensibility with a distinctly global, youthful provocation. The resulting garments are intricate and structured while remaining sexy and irreverent. On Wednesday night, Rousteing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Soho Skin is Designed for Discerning Travelers, by Discerning Travelers

The hotel-amenities game has changed drastically over the past few years—from an introduction of pillow concierges and contactless check-ins, to hyper-​curated bath products instead of stock body lotions and abrasive bar soaps. Soho House was hip to this shift more than two decades ago. Its Cowshed brand of in-house spa indulgences has offered members at the club’s 32 international locations natural, elevated hair- and body-care options since it launched in 1998. But there is little in-room recourse for a forgotten bottle of prebiotic face wash or a TSA-​confiscated vitamin C– and niacinamide-​spiked moisturizer, even for Soho House guests.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

The Sauciest Jeans Come From This Ukrainian Designer

Last summer, Dua Lipa posed on a balcony wearing the Gen-Z top seen around the world. The piece was incredibly complex, with the bodice consisting of two hand-dyed and embroidered butterflies in a kaleidoscope of sweet blues, yellows, and purples. The look was created by Masha Popova, a graduate of Central Saint Martins who solidified her place in the industry not only with her buzzy–and Instagram-worthy—butterfly creations, but also her technique-driven denim. Along with Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid have also worn Popova’s designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

At Sydney Fashion Week, Street Stylers Worked Sweater Vests

In Sydney—where resort 2023 collections are being shown—the sun might be out, but it’s winter, if not the East Coast kind. Off the runway there was an abundance of sweater vests, worn layered, or alone and with the requisite miniskirt. They look great and provide proof that the sweater vest is not only an essential layering piece, but a transitional wardrobe essential that works in any season. See how our global street stylers style their sweater vests over colorful dresses, classic trousers, and pleated skirts below, and don’t forget to follow along with our Street Style Trend Tracker as our Vogue photographers travel around the world ahead of the destination shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Spring’s Light Jackets are Pretty, Printed, and Patchworked

Despite the temptation to shed all remnants of layers come warmer temperatures, you shouldn’t disregard outerwear altogether. The calendar might be in full summer mode, but your office AC is paying no mind to your new sundress. A light jacket, for example, is your friend when it comes to such situations—because, let’s face it, there might still be cool mornings and breezy nights you should be stylishly prepared for.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

26 Impressionist Floral Dresses That Are as Pretty as a Painting

Florals are not necessarily a groundbreaking concept, but there was a painterly quality to the print this season that seemed almost Impressionist era-inspired. Since most designer’s mood boards begin with a piece of artwork as a reference, it comes as no surprise that our favorite floral prints for summer could have been plucked from a Claude Monet masterpiece or straight from a Pierre-Auguste Renoir landscape. When applied to a romantic yet modern day silhouette, Impressionist floral dresses are the no-fail option when creating a dreamy summer wardrobe lineup.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

