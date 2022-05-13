Here’s How to Style Spring’s Colorful-Trouser Trend

It’s been a minute since Jason Rembert made an Aliétte collection, and when he presented it earlier this week he was in a reflective mood. Remembering an early internship at Elle, he said when the magazine invited him in to interview, he was a student at Hofstra and didn’t have the Long Island Rail Road fare to make it to the midtown office. “By the end, they were calling in Billionaires Boy Club and BAPE because this small little intern from South Jamaica, Queens, was saying, ‘Maybe you should check out this brand.’ ” An entry-level position at W Magazine followed and he credited the photo shoots he assisted on there for sparking what came next: a successful career styling celebrities, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Issa Rae among them.
