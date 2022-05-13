ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Cast Of Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTcYn_0fdPR8vY00

Click here to read the full article.

Stephanie Beatriz ( Encanto , Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) will star in Peacock ’s Twisted Metal , the live-action video game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie .

Beatriz will play the character of Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie).

From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, Twisted Metal is a half-hour, high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Alongside Mackie and showrunner Smith, executive producers also include Kitao Sakurai —who will also direct multiple episodes—Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett, and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue production company, Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Beatriz most recently made a splash as the voice of Mirabel in Disney’s Encanto . Prior to that, she starred in Matthew Dunster’s hit theatrical production 2:22 on London’s West End and also played Carla in the Warner Bros. film adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights .

Beatriz is best known for playing fan-favorite Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine throughout the show’s eight-season run.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Maggie Peterson Dies: ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Was 81

Click here to read the full article. Maggie Peterson, an actress who made a lasting impression as the sweet-natured, occasionally flirtatious mountain girl Charlene Darling on The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s, died May 15 in Colorado, her family has announced. “It is with great sorrow that we report that our dear Aunt Maggie died yesterday afternoon,” the family posted on Facebook today. “She passed peacefully in her sleep with her family present.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although she appeared on only five episodes of the classic rural sitcom in the Charlene role, Peterson was among the show’s...
NFL
Deadline

‘Married… With Children’ Animated Series With Original Cast Heats Up TV Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Another classic 1990s comedy is making a comeback. An animated revival of Married… with Children headlined by the original series’ stars Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate and David Faustino is being pitched to networks and streamers and is getting strong interest, sources tell Deadline. The new take on the 1987 Fox sitcom is written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who serves as showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original series, has been working on the animated project for over a year and closed deals with the quartet...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Variety

William Fichtner Cast in Milo Ventigmilia ABC Drama Pilot ‘The Company You Keep’

Click here to read the full article. William Fichtner has been cast in the ABC upcoming drama pilot “The Company You Keep” starring Milo Ventigmilia. The pilot follows con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a professional collision course. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma is closing in on the criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand. Fichtner is set to star as Leo, a steel worker turned con-man. Leo, who learned the fine art of misdirection a long time ago, is a master of the sleight...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

Click here to read the full article. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned. The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Sony Pictures Television#Universal Television#Nbc#Video Game#Twisted Metal
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Ordered at CBS

Click here to read the full article. The “True Lies” series adaptation has been ordered at CBS for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The series order comes after the show was originally ordered to pilot at CBS in February 2021 before it was pushed off-cycle for consideration during this year’s pilot season. In the series, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

The Simpsons To Feature Succession In Crossover Episode

HBO’s Succession is getting animated, with the show set to crossover onto The Simpsons for an episode. THR reports that this week’s episode will be titled “Meat is Murder” and will feature Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg from the HBO show. The episode is written by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy