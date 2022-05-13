‘The Wonder Years’ Renewed For Season 2 At ABC

Click here to read the full article.

ABC will share more on the Williams family with The Wonder Years set to return for Season 2.

The network revealed the renewal news on Friday ahead of a busy upfronts week looming.

The ABC freshman, which premiered back in September, premiered to a steady 0.6 demo rating and 2.85 million viewers but has since continued to decline steadily in both measures. After 35 days of multi-platform viewing , The Wonder Years premiere rose to a 2.56 demo rating and 8.0 million total viewers. The latest episode nabbed a 0.3 demo rating and 1.80. million total viewers .

Inspired by the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. The series is narrated through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean, as he navigates growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter, and lessons learned along the way.

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Fred Savage served as an executive producer and director for the series’ first season. Disney fired Savage following multiple complaints of misconduct. The allegations were investigated, leading to Savage’s dismissal.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson , Marc Velez, and Bob Daily executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Rosy Cordero contributed to this report.