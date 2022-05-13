ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3 At ABC; Jensen Ackles Joins As Series Regular

By Alexandra Del Rosario and Peter White
Deadline
 3 days ago
The mysteries of Big Sky will continue at ABC , which has renewed the David E. Kelly series for season three.

The series stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.

Jensen Ackles, who guest starred in the season two finale, joins the cast as a series regular in season three. The Supernatural star plays Beau Arlen, a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. Ackles, Deadline understands, is on a one-year deal.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped to series regular for season three. She had a recurring role on season two as Tonya, a waitress at a local diner whose boyfriend mysteriously disappears. Tonya hired the services of Dewell & Hoyt to find her boyfriend, but soon afterward found herself stepping into power as a trusted associate of the local crime family.

In season two of Big Sky, which is based on the books by C.J. Box, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

The series cast also includes Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally and Anja Savcic.

Big Sky scored a solid season 2 premiere , bringing a 0.4 demo rating and 3.13 million viewers in October. Though not topping primetime charts, the drama has been steady in the demo and audiences. ABC touted its digital gains to average around 9M viewers per episode this season.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television and A+E Studios. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley.

In terms of today’s renewals, it joins drama series A Million Little Things , which is getting a fifth season, and comedies The Conners , which is returning for season five, Home Economics , which comes back for season three and The Wonder Years, which has scored a second season.

Breakout comedy hit Abbott Elementary was renewed for a second season in March and The Goldbergs was given a tenth season last month. Drama series The Rookie , for season five, Station 19 , for season six, The Good Doctor , also for season six and Grey’s Anatomy , for season 19, will all return, while Promised Land and Queens were canceled last week.

Comments / 0

