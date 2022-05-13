ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Sky’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC, Jensen Ackles and Jamie Lynn-Sigler Upped to Series Regular

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
Big Sky ” has been renewed for Season 3 at ABC .

In addition, Jensen Ackles will join the show’s third season as a series regular. He recently guest starred in the Season 2 finale as Beau Arlen, described as a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff as a favor to his friend, Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher).

This is the second good piece of broadcast TV news for Ackles in as many days, as the “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters” was just ordered at The CW . Ackles will narrate the series and serves as an executive producer.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped to series regular for Season 3. She had a recurring role on Season 2 as Tonya, a waitress at a local diner whose boyfriend mysteriously disappears.

Season 2 of the “Big Sky” began airing on ABC in September. The show is based on “The Highway” novel series written by C. J. Box

In Season 2, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. They soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

Along with Winnick and Bunbury, the series stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

David E. Kelley created the series and serves as an executive producer. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Ross Fineman also executive producing. It is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

