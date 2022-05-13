ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
A Million Little Things ” has been renewed for Season 5 at ABC .

The drama series originally debuted on ABC back in 2018. The plot revolves around a group of friends who reconnect after one of them unexpectedly dies. The Season 4 finale is due to air in May 18.

The series starred David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima as Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

In the season finale, the strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress. Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch, and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna.

DJ Nash created the series and executive produces. Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are also executive producers. Joanna Kerns serves as co-executive producer. It is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment.

News of the renewal comes as ABC announced several other scripted and unscripted renewals. The broadcaster has also picked up the comedies “The Conners,” “The Wonder Years,” and “Home Economics” and the drama “Big Sky” for new seasons.

It was announced earlier on Friday that ABC had also picked up the unscripted shows “The Bachelor,” “American Idol,” “Shark Tank,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” are also being renewed.

