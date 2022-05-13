ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Discovery: Nancy Daniels To Run T-Nets Programming As Kathleen Finch Lays Out Leadership

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsuNL_0fdPQs7000

Warner Bros. Discovery is moving fast with its reorganization.

Kathleen Finch , who oversee the U.S. Networks Group, has laid out her leadership team and realigned the kids, young adults and classics division following the departure of Tom Ascheim.

Nancy Daniels , who was Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, will take over content oversight for the Turner networks following the departure of Brett Weitz.

Daniels, who currently oversees male-skewing networks including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel, will look after TNT, TBS and truTV. Corie Henson, Adrienne O’Riain, Sam Linsky, and Tammy Glover will report to her.

“Nancy’s strong leadership skills, along with her track record of running multiple networks and her experience as a former producer, will enable her to mine the advantages across these networks with shared audiences,” Finch wrote in an internal memo to staff seen by Deadline.

On the kids, young adults and classics front, Finch is realigning it into three groups: Adult Swim/Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and the Warner Bros. Animation/CN Studios group.

Michael Ouweleen, who runs Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang, will continue in that role and will report to Finch with Amy Friedman, who was head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros., and her team reporting to Ouweleen.

Pola Changnon will continue to lead Turner Classic Movies and report to Finch.

Sam Register, who leads the Warner Bros. Animation/CN Studios group, will now move to become part of the TV Studios group under Warner Bros TV boss Channing Dungey.

Jane Latman will continue to run HGTV, Food Network & Cooking Channel, Howard Lee oversees TLC & Travel Channel, Tina Perry runs OWN and Jason Sarlanis oversees ID & Investigative Content

Finch said that a “less layered organization” will benefit from a “more collaborative and strategic approach to how we schedule and market our content”.

“With so many top networks in our portfolio, we have the ability to synchronize programming schedules across multiple brands and then market those networks in an advantageous way, strategically moving audiences from one tentpole to another – and from one network to another – in a seamless, coordinated fashion,” she added.

Elsewhere, there will be centralized groups under US Networks: Communications/PR, Marketing, and Content Strategy/Scheduling. Audrey Adlam becomes GSVP, Communications & Public Relations, US Networks, with Jori Arancio, Kristin Brown, Cassie Bryan, Jessica Driscoll, Marie Moore and Irika Slavin reporting to her.

Karen Bronzo has been named Chief Marketing Officer, US Networks with Missy Chambless, Freddy James, Libby Harrison, Jennifer Jakowicz, Josh Kovolenko, Doug Seybert and Tricia Melton reporting to her.

Julie Taylor is Chief of Content Strategy & Insights, US Networks with Craig Carbone, David Schliecker, Michelle Durham, Gabe Gordon, Libby Harrison, Rick Holzman, Scott Lewers, Leah Mauriello, Megan McKenna, Pam Pearce and Greg Salter reporting to her.

Community Policy