‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed For Season 5 By ABC

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
3 days ago
 3 days ago
ABC has picked up ensemble drama A Million Little Things for a fifth season. The network is not labeling Season 5 as final, but I hear it is expected to be the closing chapter of the DJ Nash-created series.

It came down to the wire for A Million Little Things , whose core cast includes David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez. Like is the case with most bubble show renewals these days, the pickup came after difficult license fee negotiations as networks are pushing down on what they pay for moderate performers amid sliding linear ratings.

I hear ABC had asked the AMLT creative team not to write the Season 4 finale as a series finale, which brought on a lot of anxiety as renewal negotiations dragged on, with the season finale, airing May 18, carrying the slightly ominous title “just in case.” Creator Nash has said publicly that he had pitched AMLT with a pre-conceived ending, so a possible cancellation would have denied the drama a proper ending.

A Million Little Things , now in its fourth season, has drawn praise for its depiction of complex issues like mental health. The series is a soft live viewing performer but excels in DVR viewing and streaming audiences. A Million Little Things ranks as the #1 gainer in L+7 Day playback on the major networks this season in Adults 18-49 (+133%), tying ABC’s Big Sky. In fact, A Million Little Things is one of only two broadcast programs this season to more than double its initial Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating after seven days of linear playback. After 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms, AMLT is ABC’s #1 delayed-viewing gainer this season in Total Viewers (+249%) and Adults 18-49 (+547%), soaring more than six times over its initial A18-49 Live+Same Day rating. In Live+Same Day, the series has been hovering over the 0.2 18-49 ratings mark.

AMLT revolves around a tight-knit group of friends from Boston who become motivated to living fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend. It stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is the creator and executive producer; Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and  Brian Morewitz as well as showrunner Terrence Coli also executive produce the series, from ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Joanna Kerns is the producing director.

In the Season 4 finale, the strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress, Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch, and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna.

