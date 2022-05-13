ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Conners,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ and ‘Home Economics’ Renewed at ABC

By Joe Otterson and Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgN0t_0fdPQqLY00

Click here to read the full article.

Trio of comedies “ The Conners ,” “ The Wonder Years ” and “ Home Economics ” have been renewed for new seasons at ABC, the broadcaster revealed Friday.

All three series will air their respective season finales Wednesday, May 18.

“The Conners” has been picked up for a fifth season by the Disney-owned network. Season 4 of the comedy series debuted in September.

The show is a spinoff continuation of “Roseanne,” which was canceled after one revival season in 2018 due to controversial remarks made by series star Roseanne Barr.

In Season 4, the Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This family—Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.—grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Werner Entertainment.

Meanwhile, ABC has renewed “The Wonder Years” for Season 2.

The series is a reimagining of the 1990s series of the same name. The new series tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, all through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections of his past spotlight the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter and lessons along the way.

Don Cheadle narrates the series as an adult Dean. Elisha “EJ” Williams stars as Dean Williams, with Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, original series star Fred Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television. The pilot episode was written by Patterson and directed by Savage.

“Home Economics” was given a third-season order from ABC.

Season 2 of the show debuted on the broadcaster in September 2021. The comedy series follows the relationships between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. It is inspired by the life of series writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

“Home Economics” stars Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. Also starring is Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila, and JeCobi Swain as Kelvin.

“Home Economics” was created by Colton and John Aboud. They serve as executive producers alongside Grace and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum of The Tannenbaum Company, with Jason Wang of The Tannenbaum Company co-executive producing. The series is produced by Lionsgate and ABC Signature.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 14

Related
Variety

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC’s “Quantum Leap” pilot has been ordered to series, Variety has learned. A sequel to the NBC series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 1993, “Quantum Leap” will center Dr. Ben Seong, a new character played by Raymond Lee who is described as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set. Multiple employees complained about Savage’s behavior while working on “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the ’80s-’90s series of the same name that starred Savage as Kevin Arnold. The nature of the complaints remains unclear. However, a spokesperson for Disney-owned 20th Television confirmed that allegations were made and that Savage had been terminated. The statement reads: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC Drama as Series Regular

Country star Reba McEntire will join ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular. Big Sky stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Emma Kenney
Person
Sarah
Person
Jimmy Tatro
Person
Sasheer Zamata
Person
Bruce Rasmussen
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Sara Gilbert
Person
John Goodman
Person
Jackie Harris
Person
Roseanne Barr
Person
Bruce Helford
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Previews Rebecca’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Deterioration, Kevin Mirroring Jack in Parenting Nicky

Click here to read the full article. SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “The Night Before the Wedding,” the April 26 episode of “This Is Us.” There are four episodes left of “This Is Us” following Tuesday’s installment, which gave Pearson fans the long-awaited answer to the question of who is Kevin (Justin Hartley) going to marry without actually showing us who Kevin marries. The episode ended with the romantic reunion of high-school-sweethearts-turned-divorced-couple Kevin and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) at Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) second wedding, and cheers from the whole family over those two crazy kids finally figuring...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Home Economics#Abc#Werner Entertainment
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Devastated’ By Warren Leight’s Exit

Fans of Law & Order: SVU were gutted when they heard the news that showrunner Warren Leight was leaving the show they all love so much. Leight served two stings on the show. He was the Law & Order: SVU showrunner from seasons 13 to 17. Then he returned again in 2019. It’s a second big change for the Dick Wolf Law & Order franchise. Back in February, Ilene Chaiken left Law & Order: Organized Crime after a 14-month stint as executive producer/showrunner.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing All 6 Seasons of a Beloved Historical Drama in May

Netflix is axing all six seasons of a beloved historical drama in May, leaving fans just enough time for a full rewatch. It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix on May 31. Coincidentally, this coincides with the release of the franchise's new movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opens in theaters on May 20.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

After Nick Cannon, Other Daytime TV Cancellations, One Talk Show Just Got Some Good News

The world of daytime TV talk shows has been thrown into upheaval lately, with longtime staples like The Ellen Degeneres Show and Maury coming to an end, as well as newcomers like Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd prepares to debut her new show, amid The Wendy Williams Show's cancellation. Amid all the shakeup, however, one perennial series just announced some good news.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

NBC Cancels New Thriller After Major Season One Cliffhanger

A TV show ending after just one season is never fun for fans. It's especially frustrating, though, when a series gets an early ax after a substantial cliffhanger, as viewers will never get to know if things were resolved. That, unfortunately, is the fate being handed to The Endgame, the globe-trotting thriller starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathe. The NBC series isn't being given a second season.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy